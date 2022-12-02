Daniel Costanza previews the latest action from the NBA, with best bets for two matches on Friday evening.
3pts Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) 17+ Points at evens (Sky Bet)
2pts DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) Over 34.5 Combined Points, Rebounds and Assists at 20/23 (bet365)
1pts Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) 20+ points at 11/5 (be365)
1pt DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) Over 26.5 Points at evens (Sky Bet)
Heading into the weekend we once again have a full slate of NBA action on Friday evening. Roughly a quarter of the NBA season has been completed as we begin December and the intensity should only ramp up as the hopes of each team for this season start to dwindle away or become more attainable.
This evening I'll first take a look at the matchup involving the Cleveland Cavaliers as they play host to the Orlando Magic.
The Cavaliers will once again be without starting centre Jarrett Allen which should give an increased workload in the paint to Evan Mobley. Whether Mobley lines up more at centre to replace Allen, or at his traditional power forward position, he should find success against a Magic defence that has been generous against opposing post players.
The Cavaliers have a tremendous backcourt duo in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, quite possibly the best in the league.
This should help in allowing Mobley to have isolated matchups close to the basket as any double teams or help defence is likely to leave open the aforementioned. This makes the Cavaliers a particularly hard team to deal with as they can hurt you in so many ways.
Bets on EVAN MOBLEY 17+ POINTS and 20+ POINTS are advised.
The second game I am looking at this evening is between the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.
In particular, I am looking for DEMAR DEROZAN to hit OVER 26.5 POINTS in this game.
The Warriors aren't a poor defensive team, but they play at a fast tempo and I think the Bulls will oblige and follow suit.
I would expect a high-scoring game and it would not be a stretch to expect DeRozan to lead his team in scoring as he should get plenty of minutes and touches with his usage rate of 28.6% being best of the team.
An additional factor that may also help DeRozan is the crew of referees this evening assigned to this matchup. All 3 of these referees tend to blow the whistle more than average, which could help DeRozan as he attempts on average almost eight free throws per game.
The line of OVER 34.5 COMBINED POINTS, REBOUNDS AND ASSISTS for DeRozan too makes plenty of appeal too.
Odds correct at 1650 (02/12/22)
