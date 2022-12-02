Heading into the weekend we once again have a full slate of NBA action on Friday evening. Roughly a quarter of the NBA season has been completed as we begin December and the intensity should only ramp up as the hopes of each team for this season start to dwindle away or become more attainable.

This evening I'll first take a look at the matchup involving the Cleveland Cavaliers as they play host to the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers will once again be without starting centre Jarrett Allen which should give an increased workload in the paint to Evan Mobley. Whether Mobley lines up more at centre to replace Allen, or at his traditional power forward position, he should find success against a Magic defence that has been generous against opposing post players.

The Cavaliers have a tremendous backcourt duo in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, quite possibly the best in the league.

This should help in allowing Mobley to have isolated matchups close to the basket as any double teams or help defence is likely to leave open the aforementioned. This makes the Cavaliers a particularly hard team to deal with as they can hurt you in so many ways.

Bets on EVAN MOBLEY 17+ POINTS and 20+ POINTS are advised.