After a very busy schedule of games throughout the week, we have finally reached the weekend in the NBA. A modest slate of games for Saturday evening among a busy sporting world calendar but I believe we can find value by zeroing in on a few specific matchups.

The first I really like is BRANDON INGRAM against the Houston Rockets. As I've said before, the Rockets have one of the worst defences in the entirety of the NBA. Ingram might not be the first or even second name that comes to mind when you think of dominance on offense, but among players who average more than 25 minutes per game this season, Ingram is ranked third in the entire league.

One of the things that I believe allows Ingram to excel is the excellent supporting cast he has on offense. With Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunnas on the floor with him, it really puts strain on opposing defenders as the Pelicans can attack with potency from anywhere.

The Rockets will no doubt have their hands full with a very good Pelicans offense, and Ingram should give them all they can handle and more. I believe Ingram will impact this game in a big way and I'll additionally look to capitalise on the early stages of the game as Ingram tends to play the majority of the first quarter barring any unforeseen early foul trouble.

The second game I am going to look at tonight is between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. These teams played each other in Atlanta earlier in the week with the Hawks earning a hard-fought win. Now they take the trip north to Philadelphia for a rematch on the 76ers' home court.

I am going to look at CLINT CAPELA in this game and I like him to have over 10.5 rebounds.

While I don't expect Capela to repeat on the 20-rebound performance he had during the week, he has certainly been on another level recently, and has grabbed 19 or more rebounds in three of his last four games.

He will have a tough matchup on defense against 76ers star Joel Embiid, but as long as Capela stays out of foul trouble, I can see him hitting the number in this game. Philadelphia only shot 38.6% as a team in that midweek meeting which left a lot of rebounds for Capela to gobble up, as he dominates his team in rebounding percentage.

The 76ers should play better on offense back on their home court but I still expect Capela to dominate on the glass.

Posted at 1830 GMT on 12/11/22

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.