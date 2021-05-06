My Sporting Mind podcast: Jason Smyth, the world's fastest Paralympian

The world’s fastest Paralympian, Jason Smyth, talks to Charlie about his life and career - and his motivation ahead of his fourth Games in Tokyo.

Smyth, who has won five Paralympic gold medals in a remarkable, unbeaten sprinting career, opens up about his drive and mentality in the sport.

The visually impaired tract star also shares advice for anyone struggling, including the benefit of having direction - and overcoming challenges.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

