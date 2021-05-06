Horse Racing
Jason Smyth is the latest guest on My Sporting Mind

My Sporting Mind podcast: Jason Smyth, the world's fastest Paralympian

By Sporting Life
09:10 · THU May 06, 2021

Star Paralympian Jason Smyth joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast.

The world’s fastest Paralympian, Jason Smyth, talks to Charlie about his life and career - and his motivation ahead of his fourth Games in Tokyo.

Smyth, who has won five Paralympic gold medals in a remarkable, unbeaten sprinting career, opens up about his drive and mentality in the sport.

The visually impaired tract star also shares advice for anyone struggling, including the benefit of having direction - and overcoming challenges.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

My Sporting Mind: Jason Smyth, the world's fastest Paralympian S2 E15

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

