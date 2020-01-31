Chris Froome reports his recovery to be going well after training crash

Froome has not raced since a terrible crash in a training ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in June left him with multiple broken bones.

Italian cycling magazine Bicisport reported that Froome had left a training camp early and quoted sports director Dario Cioni as saying: "He is not well and who knows if he will recover?"

The report was quickly picked up by other sources but Froome dismissed the speculation in a later post on Twitter.

The four-time Tour de France champion wrote: "Hope that I can set this straight, I was last at a training camp at the beginning of December.

"My recovery is going well and I will be heading to my next training camp on Thursday. Onward"