Great Britain team at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be made up of more women than men for the first time

Great Britain's largest ever delegation for an Olympics on foreign soil will comprise of 201 female (53.5%) and 175 male athletes (46.5) thanks to a combination of impressive qualification performances across sports and an increased number of women's events at the Games.

A further 22 reserve athletes have also been selected and Team GB will compete across 26 sports.

The squad contains 122 returning Olympians and 51 medallists, with 254 debutants joining the party.

Of those returning Olympic medallists, four leading female Olympians travel to Tokyo looking to make history. No British woman has ever won gold medals at three separate Olympics yet cyclist Laura Kenny, taekwondo player Jade Jones, rower Helen Glover and equestrian star Charlotte Dujardin all have the chance to achieve that feat after successes in London and Rio.

Glover will become the first British rower to compete at an Olympic Games after becoming a mum, while Kenny – a mother herself since Rio – is already Team GB’s most successful female Olympic athlete of all-time with four gold medals.

Sailor Hannah Mills, who is competing at her third Olympic Games, is also on the verge of making history in Tokyo. A Tokyo medal for Mills would make her the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time.

Team GB’s youngest Olympian in Tokyo will be skateboarder Sky Brown, who is 13 next week, whilst the oldest is equestrian athlete Carl Hester, competing aged 54. Hester will also be competing at his sixth Olympic Games. Brown was just one month old when Jason Kenny won his first Olympic title at Beijing 2008 but the skateboarding sensation will become Team GB’s youngest-ever summer Olympian when she competes in the women’s park event, having only turned 13 years old on July 12.

Kenny will head to Tokyo looking to break a tie with Sir Chris Hoy for most Olympic gold medals won by a British athlete, after accruing six over the previous three Games.

Tokyo 2020 will also be a family affair as the Team GB contingent includes eight sets of siblings: Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova (gymnastics), Charlotte and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne (rowing), Emily and Tom Ford (rowing), Joe and Max Litchfield (swimming), Luke and Pat McCormack (boxing), Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember (athletics), Hannah and Jodie Williams (athletics), and Adam and Simon Yates (cycling).

The Gadirovas, McCormacks and Yates’ are all twins, while there will be a ninth set of siblings on the plane to Japan, as two-time Olympian Harry Martin – brother of women’s hockey player Hannah Martin – is a reserve for the men’s hockey team.

There is also representation across all four home nations with seven athletes born in Northern Ireland, 18 in Wales and 42 in Scotland.

Team GB’s Chef de Mission Mark England said: “After five years of hard work our team for Tokyo 2020 is now complete. We have a strong squad of athletes ready to do their country proud and it’s great to welcome our largest travelling British Olympic team ever.

“I am also delighted we will be taking more women than men to a summer Olympic Games. It is a first for Team GB in its 125-year history – 2021 is truly the year of the female Olympian.”

British Olympic Association, CEO, Andy Anson added: “This is an incredibly exciting moment and we have such a wealth of talent in this team that we can really start to feel the anticipation for the Games building.

“I’d like to pay testament to the athletes for their hard work and perseverance to make it to Tokyo, but also to the staff of Team GB and of all of the sports to get us to this point where we have selected our biggest ever delegation for an away Games.”