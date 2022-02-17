King of the Hill

With the original main event of UFC Vegas 48 pushed back due to visa issues, JAMAHAL HILL and Johnny Walker have been promoted to the top of the billing. The Light Heavyweight division has been at its most exciting in the last couple of years, with both men contributing highlight reel knockouts, making this bout a worthy replacement to headline the card.

Across their combined 12 UFC appearances, Hill and Walker have only seen the second round on four occasions. Both clearly have fight-ending power and an enthusiasm to chase a finish, but only Hill can boast the durability to survive in the fire.

Walker was once seen as a potential title contender, but his inability to take a clean shot will always prevent him from reaching the top. His recent move to SBG Ireland has seen him rein in his explosive style under the tutelage of John Kavanagh, but Hill should be able to entice the Brazilian into a brawl with a few hard shots.

Sweet Dreams has supreme confidence in his power and could knock out almost any opponent in the organisation, and Walker’s defensive frailty could make this an easier task than most. If Hill marches forward and refuses to show Walker’s new passive style any respect, he could end this fight without breaking a sweat. Backing HILL TO WIN IN ROUND ONE is very appealing at 3/1.

Swan Song

Jim Miller currently holds the record for the most UFC appearances of all time, having made the long walk to the Octagon on 38 separate occasions. A-10 is sure to be a Hall-of-Famer when he finally hangs up his gloves, but he is committed to putting on exciting fights for the fans until then.

At 38 years old, Miller's endurance to compete for a full 15 minutes has certainly waned. It has become widely apparent that his chances of winning reduce significantly if fights go past the halfway stage - with his last decision victory dating back to 2016, some 13 fights ago.

Miller seems to have accepted this himself, as he has become much more reckless and aggressive in his pursuit of the early finish. In his last fight against a UFC debutant, both men swung for the fences from the opening bell. After taking turns being hurt by heavy strikes, Miller eventually got the better of his opponent, finding the knockout blow at the start of the second round.

Miller’s opponent on Saturday, Nikolas Motta, is no stranger to brawling himself. The Brazilian has only seen the scorecards on four occasions in his 15-fight professional career, registering eight knockouts in his own right. If he can resist the early stopping power and submission prowess of A-10, then another stoppage victory could be well within his sights.

The veteran’s new approach to fighting therefore makes this bout a hard one to predict, but an intense scrap with plenty of finishing opportunities feels almost guaranteed. Therefore, backing the UNDER 2.5 ROUNDS at 5/6 seems too good an opportunity to pass up.

Go for Glori

Both Diana Belbita and GLORIA DE PAULA have made turbulent starts to their UFC careers, suffering back-to-back losses in each of their opening two bouts. The former was able to bounce back in July with a decision victory, but neither have done anything to make a name for themselves. The UFC’s decision to schedule these two against one another there shows clear intent - with the loser likely being cut from the organisation.

Both women possess very similar styles and perform best at range. With respective backgrounds in Kickboxing and Muay Thai, it appears that de Paula is more well-rounded and diverse on the feet. Both women have struggled in the grappling department in their UFC performances so far, but de Paula appears the only one interested in looking to exploit this.

The opening betting line for this fight saw Belbita as the slight favourite, most likely due to her recent UFC win and overall more flattering record. However, skill-for-skill, de Paula seems to be the more fluid striker and should impress the judges over a 15-minute fight. Public money has rightly been coming in on the Brazilian, so backing DE PAULA TO WIN at 11/10 is better done sooner rather than later.

Posted at 1630 GMT on 17/02/22

