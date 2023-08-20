Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins World Championship heptathlon gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson hailed the best day of her life after completing a stunning comeback to claim a glorious gold at the World Championships.

The 30-year-old won the fight to reclaim her world heptathlon crown from 2019 on Sunday night in Budapest. It represents a remarkable return to the top for Johnson-Thompson after a torn Achilles in 2020 and a calf injury at the Tokyo Olympics which forced her to quit after day one. She beat favourite, the American Anna Hall, by just 20 points after a season’s best of 6740. The Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter claimed bronze.

SHE HAS DONE IT 🇬🇧



🥇2019

🥇2023



Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a double Heptathlon World Champion 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/m3OZuHgO7P — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 20, 2023

“It’s more special (than Doha 2019). It’s the best day of my life,” she said. “I can’t believe it. It’s like being in a dream. I have been thinking about this for months and months, and nobody else could see the vision apart from me and my team. I’m just so happy that it’s come true. “In Tokyo I still thought I had a chance, I still thought I could have medalled. In Eugene (finishing eighth as defending champion last year) I tried my best and I wasn’t getting anywhere. “Eugene was the worst of me. I feel like this time last year I came away from Eugene, it was such a horrible experience to be in the competition but not competing for the medals. “I just thought I’d fade into the background and just be one of those athletes who’s just there to make up the numbers and it’s just the last thing I wanted. I kept building and believing.”

“I saw my 2019 self. I saw a flicker of the old me.” 🥺❤️



Katarina Johnson-Thompson talks @officialCaz through her Heptathlon gold 🥇🇬🇧 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/JlcVP8T685 — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 20, 2023