Tokyo 2020: Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald win gold in madison

“I have never wanted to win a race so badly in my life. It was giving me fears like never before. But we went and did it.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Kenny told the BBC of her achievement. “I am just so glad.

She now also moves clear of Charlotte Dujardin as the British female with the most gold medals.

It was a fifth career Olympic gold for Kenny, who surpassed Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel to become the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history as she took gold at a third consecutive Games.

❤️ "I feel like I'm racing with a sister". Wonderful interview from #TeamGB 's latest gold-medal winners, Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny. 📺📱 Cycling live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport app: https://t.co/mwIz9x3F7L #bbcolympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kO3YOT0N9R

Both riders were part of the team pursuit squad that settled for silver on Tuesday, beaten by a Germany team who twice broke the world record during competition.

Archibald said: “I’ve been dreaming about this. I’ve never wanted something so much and I’ve never been so nervous. But we’ve been clinical in our approach.

“I’d like to thank our coach Monica (Greenwood). None of this would have happened without Monica. She overhauled our approach to this event.”

GB duo dominant from the off

Kenny and Archibald won 10 of the 12 sprints – including the double points for the last lap – and also gained a lap on the field to finish with 78 points, more than twice the tally of second-placed Denmark on 35.

Kenny had spoken before the build-up about the amount of detail they had gone into in preparing for the race and it paid off as their execution of the plan surpassed any reasonable expectation in an event known for chaos out on track.

The British pair wasted little time asserting their dominance in the race as they beat the Dutch pairing of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters – double world champions – in the first three sprints, taking it in turns as Archibald won the first and Kenny the second.

Australia took the fourth sprint and would soon play spoiler in the race as they disrupted a Dutch hand-sling to send Wild crashing to the ground with a little over 70 laps to go.

Though Wild got back to her bike the Dutch challenge faded, with Archibald and Kenny peeling off the front, first with the French, then with the Danish and Russian Olympic Committee teams to keep collecting points.

And their lead expected further when they were awarded 20 points for gaining a lap with a little over 20 remaining – effectively signalling to the competition that there would be no way back.

Sprint bronze for Carlin

Jack Carlin delivered another velodrome medal for Britain soon after as he beat Denis Dmitriev 2-0 to take bronze in the men’s sprint.

The 24-year-old Scot took the inside line to beat Dmitriev in the opening race, and then held off a powerful finish from the 35-year-old former world champion.

Bronze adds to the silver that Carlin, making his Olympic debut, took in the team event alongside Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens.