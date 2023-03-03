It looks as if we're going to start the 2023 season in the same way we finished 2022 - a dominant Max Verstappen performance.

There is little surprise in the fact that Red Bull came out of testing the strongest, with Verstappen in a great place to begin the new campaign with victory.

He's odds-on to win, but there is value available looking further down the grid and taking PIERRE GASLY TO FINISH IN THE POINTS at a general price of 5/4.

The Frenchman begins life with Alpine in a much better position to challenge for points on a more regular basis. A talented driver who pushed the limits of his AlphaTauri car last season.

Alpine are an intriguing prospect, with Gasly and new teammate Esteban Ocon having their own history. As a team, they are in a position to seriously battle for fourth position in the Constructors'.

The testing period was an interesting one for them, as the team were not willing to show their hand when it came to the quicker runs. It appeared to be the same in the first practice session of the weekend.

There is an element of them 'holding back' the full potential of the car until qualifying, while they have been boosted by a reported upgrade package for the race arriving early.

The attention is largely on Aston Martin to be the 'best of the rest', but the struggles of McLaren give hope that Alpine will be able to capitalise in the early stages at least.

Haas, Williams, Alfa Romeo and Gasly's old team AlphaTauri shouldn't be on the same level as this Alpine car, making GASLY the value pick to open the season with at least a point.

Posted at 1715 GMT on 03/03/23

When are the 2023 Formula 1 races?

There are a total of 23 races in the 2023 season, up one from 22 in 2022.

The season begins in Bahrain on the first weekend of March, concluding in Abu Dhabi on the final weekend of November.

Here is the full Formula 1 2023 schedule:

Bahrain - 03/03/23

Saudi Arabia - 19/03/23

Australia - 02/04/23

Azerbaijan - 30/04/23

Miami - 07/05/23

Emilia Romagna - 21/05/23

Monaco - 28/05/23

Spain - 04/06/23

Canada - 18/06/23

Austria - 02/07/23

Great Britain - 09/07/23

Hungary - 23/07/23

Belgium - 30/07/23

Netherlands - 27/08/23

Italy - 03/09/23

Singapore - 17/09/23

Japan - 24/09/23

Qatar - 08/10/23

United States - 22/10/23

Mexico City - 29/10/23

Sao Paulo - 05/11/23

Las Vegas - 18/11/23

Abu Dhabi - 26/11/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.