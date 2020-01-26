Sporting Life pick out five betting highlights for the week ahead

Every week throughout the year, Sporting Life will pick out five sporting highlights so you never miss a beat.

Our writers will provide all of the key information such as TV channels and kick-off times. We continue with five sporting highlights for the week ahead.

Football - League Cup semi-finals When: Tuesday (Villa v Leicester), Wednesday (Man City v Man Utd) Where: Villa Park & Etihad Stadium TV: Sky Sports We’ll find out who will head to Wembley this week as the two derby battles conclude, starting on Tuesday when Villa Park will be jumping as Leicester arrive with the tie evenly poised at 1-1. The Foxes are favourites but then again they were in the first leg at home when Villa held them to a draw. Jamie Vardy’s fitness will be a huge key for the game as he continues to be treated for an injury so it remains to be seen if he can play in the big game. Brendan Rodgers’ side have been brilliant this season and a trip to Wembley would be great reward. Villa may have Premier League relegation more on their minds but a cup run can lift spirits and often translate into improved league form so don’t expect Dean Smith’s men to take it easy. This one hangs in the balance. Man City are 1/200 to qualify for the final again as they look for a third straight Carabao Cup win and fourth in five years – Pep Guardiola has questioned whether this competition should continue but his side obviously love this event. City totally outclassed United in the first leg at Old Trafford but the Red Devils have already won at the Etihad this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should at least improve from that first leg. It shouldn’t matter for a team like City but 3-1 is a curious lead and although they’ll just play their normal game, should United score first then it could get interesting – and they did lead 2-0 in the Premier League game in December until late on. Could there still be some life left in this one?

Racing – Dublin Racing Festival When: Saturday and Sunday Where: Leopardstown TV: Racing TV A superb weekend of racing in Dublin and a host of mouthwatering clashes. Saturday’s PCI Irish Champion Hurdle will answer a lot of questions ahead of the Champion itself at Cheltenham next month. Is Honeysuckle as effective at two miles and going left-handed? Can Klassical Dream get back on track after two wayward displays this term? Is Sharjah as good as he looked here over Christmas and the pick of the Willie Mullins team? The champion Irish trainer also has a strong hand in Sunday’s feature, the Paddy Power Gold Cup, with Kemboy looking to build on the promise of his comeback run in the Savills Chase. Delta Work, who won that Grade One, is likely to pitch up again as is Presenting Percy who looks to be slowly building back to a peak performance. Throw in Chacun Pour Soi, A Plus Tard and Min in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase and a host of Grade One novice hurdles and chases and you have a weekend to savour

Six Nations When: Saturday February 1 – Saturday March 7 TV: BBC & ITV The first major rugby tournament following last year’s pulsating World Cup in Japan and a whole lot has changed since November. Ireland, France, Wales and Italy all have new head coaches, while England have changed their backroom staff and Scotland have kicked into touch their star fly-half. England go into the championship as favourites. While a World Cup hangover is a concern, they are the only nation with momentum with the same head coach and they host their closest rivals Ireland and Wales this time around, which is always a major advantage. France could be a dark horse and could prove to be England’s biggest threat in their opening match on Saturday. It you fancy a punt in this one, backing Scotland to collect the wooden spoon (finishing bottom) could be the way to go, as they have to travel to Rome to take on Italy.

Golf - European and PGA Tour When: Thursday to Sunday Where: Saudi Arabia and Arizona TV: Sky Sports Golf Some of the world’s best players pocket big appearance fees to take part in the second edition of the Saudi International, the end of a three-week swing in the Middle East. Among them are defending champion Dustin Johnson and 49-year-old Phil Mickelson, who caused a stir with his provocative PR when some questioned why he’d taken part in this controversial tournament, one Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have elected to skip. There will likely be controversy of an altogether more digestible kind in Arizona, where golf toasts Super Bowl weekend with the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This tournament has become famed for its 16th hole, an innocuous par-three made tricky by hordes of spectators who, typically before midday, are singing merrily having had more than their share of (p*ss-weak) American lager. Throw in holes like the risk-reward 17th, and the reachable par-five 15th, and this is among the most exciting, straightforwardly enjoyable closing stretches in the sport; so pure in its fun-factor that it’s hard not to dwell upon the juxtaposition with what’s going on elsewhere. Come Thursday, however, much of that will be forgotten as another step is taken along the road to Augusta National.