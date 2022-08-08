The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday after a fortnight of captivating sport in Birmingham so here's some of the standout moments.

Golden Oldies George Miller became the oldest Commonwealth gold medallist in the Games’ history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final. The 75-year-old is the lead director for partially-sighted partner Melanie Inness and they brought home gold for Scotland after beating Wales in the B2/B3 final. He surpassed Scottish team-mate Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the title for 24 hours, after the 72-year-old won the women’s pairs B6-B8 final with Pauline Wilson.

📖 In the history books!



Enjoy the moment 75 year old George Miller became the Commonwealth Games' oldest gold medalist as @Team_Scotland took the 🥇 in the Para Mixed Pairs B2/B3 Lawn Bowls.#CommonwealthGames #B2022 pic.twitter.com/MjRw7aMtxT — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 5, 2022

Ecstasy for Emikova Marfa Emikova won England’s first gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics to win the all-round title. The 17-year-old had won a team bronze medal alongside Saffron Severn and Alice Leaper on the opening day but managed to seal all-round gold after topping the leaderboard in the hoops and clubs event.

This 17-year-old just made history 👏



England's first EVER Commonwealth champion in the all-around rhythmic gymnastics - Marfa Ekimova 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#BBCCWG pic.twitter.com/RGoi4MgtAp — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 5, 2022

Peaty pride It was a mixed Games for Peaty, who was competing 10 weeks after suffering a freak training accident in which he broke his foot. He finished fourth in the 100 metre breaststroke event to end an eight-year unbeaten run in the event. However, the triple Olympic champion bounced back to win gold in the 50 metre distance 48 hours later, the only event that was missing from his impressive collection of major medals.

🥇🏊The fairy tale ending for @adam_peaty!



He brings a stellar Commonwealth Games career in the pool to an end with GOLD in the 50m Men's Breaststroke Final!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/Fj0agzHHig — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 2, 2022

800 metre madness Mary Moraa won gold a remarkable race in a dramatic night on the track in the women’s 800 metres. The Kenyan set the pace in the first lap before dropping to the back just after the bell. She moved back through the field but was still fourth going into the home straight but a stunning late burst saw her claim a remarkable win in one minute 57.07 seconds. England’s Keely Hodgkinson took silver while Scotland’s Laura Muir settled for bronze.

Muir bounces back for gold Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold to collect her second medal of the Commonwealth Games having settled for 800m bronze 24 hours earlier. The 29-year-old Scot decimated the field on the final day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium, crossing the line in four minutes 02.75 seconds, ahead of Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell. Muir, who picked up 1500m bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month, is also targeting a medal at the European Championships later in the month. She said: “Oh my God, the 1500m-800m double. Two down, one to go. I came into this year wanting to run at all three and medal at all three. I have done two out of three so far."

Who else but Laura Muir?! 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



She dominates the women's 1500m final to bring home GOLD for Scotland!#BBCCWG pic.twitter.com/hDTKe0TKPz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 7, 2022

Hockey hopefuls win gold England women’s hockey won gold for the very first time after beating Australia 2-1 at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre. Holly Hunt and Tess Howard both struck in the second-quarter for England before Ambrosia Malone scored a consolation for the Hockeyroos in the final 20 seconds. The hosts put in a dominant performance against Australia, who have won four Commonwealth Games hockey tournaments, while England can now add a gold to their three previous silver medals.

Like mother like daughter Scotland’s Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000m in a Games record of 30 minutes 48.60 seconds, echoing mum Liz who won the race in 1986 and 1990. It was her first major title as she beat Kenya’s Irene Cheptai following a race-long duel. She said: “It has been such an up-and-down year. But I knew the fitness was somewhere in me. Having my family here and the crowd here. It was vibrating through my whole body. I just wanted it so bad. “I knew the Kenyans were super strong and would put in bursts. But you can see in that last 100m I wanted gold. It is an absolute dream. It is so special to have it here in the UK. “These are my fourth Commonwealths and I have come sixth every time. I was ready to win the medal.”