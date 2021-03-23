Horse Racing
Sami Valimaki - 250/1 winner for Ben Coley

Awards double for our tipsters Ben Coley and Mark O'Haire

By Sporting Life
16:57 · TUE March 23, 2021

Mark O'Haire and Ben Coley have both scooped awards from the Smart Betting Club for their efforts in 2020.

O'Haire took gold in the Top Free Tipster category, with Coley picking up bronze. The latter was also awarded a silver medal in the Best Newcomer category which reflects the fact he was first profiled by SBC last year.

It was a brilliant 2020 for our golf expert, who secured winners at 150/1 and 250/1 plus a one-two at 18/1 and 66/1 in the Portugal Masters. Come the end of the season he'd produced over 350 points' profit for readers and winners have continued to flow with three already in 2021, including at the recent PLAYERS Championship.

O'Haire, who regularly previews the feature Sunday Premier League game on these pages, has amassed a large following through his work for Sporting Life and Betfair, as well as his website We Love Betting, which he launched in 2014.

Another Sporting Life contributor, Rory Delargy, was also among the nominees for Top Free Tipster while both he and Lydia Hislop featured in the nominations for Best Betting Writer.

To see a full list of awards and winners, visit smartbettingclub.com/2021-awards and download the results for free.

