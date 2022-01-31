McDaniels has spent the best part of two decades as offensive coordinator in Foxboro, first between 2005-2008 and then 2012-21. In between he had a spell as head coach in Denver, and also accepted the job as head coach in Indianpolis in 2018 before withdrawing the same day.

McDaniels replaces Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who had steered the team to a playoff berth after the high-profile departure of Jon Gruden mid-season. Gruden’s exit came after it was revealed he had used racist, homophobic and misognystic terms in emails.

Ziegler meanwhile leaves his role as Director of Player Personnel for the Patriots to take the GM gig at Allegiant Stadium. He replaces Mike Mayock, who was fired shortly after the 2021 season ended.

Rollercoaster 2021 for Raiders

2021 was a year of turmoil for Las Vegas - in addition to the departure of Gruden the team released WR Henry Ruggs following his role in a traffic collision resulting in the death of a young woman. CB Damon Arnette was also released after a viral video emerged showing him brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Despite all of that, Las Vegas finished 10-7 and clinched a post-season berth with a thrilling overtime defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. Their season ended with a 26-19 Wild Card loss to Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati.

Back in New England meanwhile, McDaniels spent 2021 grooming the successor to Tom Brady - rookie Mac Jones. He was impressive in leading the Pats to a playoff berth.

McDaniels must decide on Carr

Now the 45-year-old McDaniels will have another key QB matter to attend to - namely the future of Vegas signal caller Derek Carr. He was excellent in 2021 but has just one year remaining on his current contract. McDaniels must decide whether to extend him or trade him, something which can now be done with no cap hit.

Along with Ziegler, McDaniels will bid to return a once-great franchise to former glories. The team has not won a playoff game since 2002, and has had nine different head coaches in that period.

All eyes now turn to the 2022 NFL schedule, and the Raiders’ opponents have now been confirmed:

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers

Road: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans