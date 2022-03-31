The 69-year-old stepped down from his role on Wednesday, just 13 months after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory over Kansas City in their home stadium.

Arians will remain with the team in a senior football consultant role, and he will be replaced as HC by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on a five-year contract.

Bruce Arians on retirement

Releasing a statement, Arians explained his rationale for making the decision to retire now.

"The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey.

"Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.

"This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason's great work and the Glazer family's commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don't. This is the best I have felt in many years and I'm looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role."

The final game for Arians as a head coach was an agonising defeat by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs in January. He retires with an 80-48-1 record, while his Tampa CV was an impressive 31-18 and 5-1 in post-season play.

Brady U-turn and a wild offseason

The Arians news continues a tumultuous offseason in Tampa, headlined by the Brady retirement saga. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced he was quitting the NFL on February 1, but he made a swift U-turn less than 40 days later to return for a 23rd season.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that there was a rift between Arians and Brady - strongly refuted by Arians. Brady meanwhile released a statement on Wednesday after the announcement that his HC was retiring.

He wrote: “Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.”

Tampa Bay will go into the 2022 season as one of THE leading contenders for another Super Bowl.