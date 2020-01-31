Super Bowl LIV predictions: Our experts pick out a winner, touchdown scorer and NFL RequestABet for the San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Our NFL experts hand out their predictions for the big game in Miami as well as offer touchdown scorer advice and our specially selected RequestABets.
Paul Higham
Score: Kansas City Chiefs 31-27 San Francisco 49ers
Defence wins championships is a line I've recited myself on numberous occasions, but we may not have seen an offence with such explosive big-play ability and a QB who can do it all as good as these Chiefs before. The Niners dominate both lines, rush the passer and have a smothering secondary so if anyone is set-up to stifle the Chiefs than it's San Francisco.
It really is a fascinating contest and one that could go either way, just one or two big players here and there will settle it, but that's where you have to give the edge to KC - they can score points at any time from any situation. Stopping San Fran's muscular run game is key, but I'm backing Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's biggest star, to shine bright on the biggest stage.
Touchdown scorer: Travis Kelce at 11/10
Mahomes has a track team at wide receiver, and they can all stretch the field to break away for a touchdown from anywhere on the field, but you never quite know which number will get called in the huddle. Tight end Travis Kelce, though, is and will be a constant threat - he had five touchdown catches in the regular season but then three in two play-off games, underlining his importance when the chips are down.
Mahomes will need to look for him a lot with San Francisco's pass rush, and down in the red zone he's a match-up nightmare even for such a talented secondary. He's another big-game player and this is the biggest game of all - he'll find paydirt here.
RequestABet: Chiefs win, Mahomes 3+ total TDs, Kelce TD at 4/1
We're getting a little bit of value on the Mahomes touchdown due to San Francisco's fearsome secondary, but it's so hard to believe that he won't be able to connect for three scores against any team. Kelce as outlined above is just dominant and he's another big-game player who will demand the ball in the red zone.
LISTEN: Super Bowl LIV podcast
Ross Williams
Score: Kansas City 34-31 San Francisco 49ers
If you’re at all on the fence about the over/under in this one, I’d suggest you let your ambitious nature lead you in the direction of a score-fest. In many ways, the Chiefs and 49ers could hardly be more different, but they do have one thing in common. Points.
Patrick Mahomes will have to dig deep to keep pace with Raheem Mostert and the 49ers’ dominant run-game, but the sheer speed of his receiving weapons should give him the edge over a secondary that is impressive, but beatable with the deep ball.
Touchdown scorer: Mecole Hardman at 7/2
Far from the most obvious selection, but in a market with sparse value, an intriguing prospect at 7/2. Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman doesn’t see the ball all that often but, when he does, it’s often on routes that compliment his ability to get down the field, quickly. On two occasions this season, Hardman converted long-yardage touchdowns with his only target of the game – so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Andy Reid once again looked to this deep threat if the Chiefs need to put points on the board in a hurry.
If all else fails? Hardman also happens to be the Chiefs’ primary return specialist. He’s looked lively on special teams all year, and he took one to the house in the final week of the regular season.
RequestABet: Tyreek Hill 125+ Rec yards & to Score 2+ TDs – 9/1
If Patrick Mahomes can avoid San Francisco’s pass-rush for long enough (and he doesn’t need long) Tyreek Hill will be catching passes on Sunday. It’s that simple.
The speedster is coming off a two-touchdown performance in the AFC Championship game and the receiver will be eager to follow up by getting down the field as often as possible in Miami. Whether he takes on Richard Sherman on the 49ers’ left side or not, Hill’s sheer speed, coupled with Mahomes’ phenomenal deep-ball ability, is the most potent weapon in Kansas City’s arsenal.
Matt Temple-Marsh
Score prediction: 49ers 34-24 Chiefs
This 49ers roster is simply loaded with talent. All season long they have dominated the line of scrimmage from both sides of the ball, and there’s no reason why that will stop now. The defence has the ability to slow Mahomes down with a hauntingly good defensive line, and then the offence will rush all over a porous Kansas City run defence. There just aren’t any weaknesses on Kyle Shanahan’s team, with playmakers on every level.
Touchdown scorer: Deebo Samuel at 13/8
Deebo has gained the full trust of Jimmy Garoppolo, as he’s led the team in targets, receptions, and yards in both playoff games. With the ball in his hands he turns into a running back, punishing defenders with blistering speed and bruising physicality. Kyle Shanahan even often deploys him at running back, as he ripped off a 32-yard rush against the Packers. He closed out the regular season with two rushing touchdowns in his last two games.
RequestABet: 49ers win & any defensive 49er Super Bowl MVP at 14/1
The sheer volume of potential MVPs on this 9ers defence makes it impossible to pick just one player. This defence thrives because it works as a collective unit. The success of the pass rush forces quick passes from the opposing quarterback, making life easier for the defensive backs.
Alternatively, the success of the defensive backs, leaving no open receivers, gives more time to the pass rushers to attack the quarterback – this is why it’s such a tough choice. Richard Sherman could pull off a brace of interceptions, or Nick Bosa could sack Mahomes & take a fumble to the house – just two names from an abundance of playmakers. If the 9ers win, their defence is going to have a big say in it.
