Super Bowl LIV predictions: Our experts pick out a winner, touchdown scorer and NFL RequestABet for the San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Our NFL experts hand out their predictions for the big game in Miami as well as offer touchdown scorer advice and our specially selected RequestABets.

Paul Higham Score: Kansas City Chiefs 31-27 San Francisco 49ers Defence wins championships is a line I've recited myself on numberous occasions, but we may not have seen an offence with such explosive big-play ability and a QB who can do it all as good as these Chiefs before. The Niners dominate both lines, rush the passer and have a smothering secondary so if anyone is set-up to stifle the Chiefs than it's San Francisco. It really is a fascinating contest and one that could go either way, just one or two big players here and there will settle it, but that's where you have to give the edge to KC - they can score points at any time from any situation. Stopping San Fran's muscular run game is key, but I'm backing Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's biggest star, to shine bright on the biggest stage. Touchdown scorer: Travis Kelce at 11/10 Mahomes has a track team at wide receiver, and they can all stretch the field to break away for a touchdown from anywhere on the field, but you never quite know which number will get called in the huddle. Tight end Travis Kelce, though, is and will be a constant threat - he had five touchdown catches in the regular season but then three in two play-off games, underlining his importance when the chips are down. Mahomes will need to look for him a lot with San Francisco's pass rush, and down in the red zone he's a match-up nightmare even for such a talented secondary. He's another big-game player and this is the biggest game of all - he'll find paydirt here. RequestABet: Chiefs win, Mahomes 3+ total TDs, Kelce TD at 4/1 We're getting a little bit of value on the Mahomes touchdown due to San Francisco's fearsome secondary, but it's so hard to believe that he won't be able to connect for three scores against any team. Kelce as outlined above is just dominant and he's another big-game player who will demand the ball in the red zone.

