He said: "I don't know what's next - and it kind of feels good. But, man, I felt like it was time… But not with any regret. There's some excitement, like, 'Alright, what's next?'"

As for the future, Payton says he does not know for sure what is next, other than he will not be coaching another NFL team for the 2022 season . This is definitely not retirement though.

Shortly after his arrival he signed QB Drew Brees, and the rest is history - in particular the team’s first Super Bowl triumph in 2009.

After taking over the franchise in 2006, in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Katrina, Payton led a renaissance which was a beacon of light for the city.

Payton brought to an end a glorious 16-year run in charge of the Saints when he confirmed the rumours which had been swirling for the previous 24 hours at an emotional news conference.

Sean Payton addressed what may be next in his career: "I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year ... that's not where my heart is right now." 🎥 @Saints pic.twitter.com/EB0071zjCJ

Payton has been strongly linked with a new job as a TV analyst, notably with FOX Sports. Current FOX mainstay Troy Aikman could be set to join Amazon Prime as the streaming service prepares to take exclusive control of Thursday Night Football broadcasts in 2022.

The 58-year-old Payton will of course be a hot name in every NFL coaching search in the coming years, with most experts believing he will one day return to the sideline.

Sean Payton contract situation

One thing to remember here is that Payton’s contract with the Saints does not end until after the 2024 season. So if he wanted to return before then with another team, that franchise would need to compensate New Orleans.

The team which would appear most likely at some stage is the Dallas Cowboys. Payton coached there under Bill Parcells before taking the Saints job, has a strong relationship with the Jones family and still has a home in the Dallas area.

It is not difficult to imagine a scenario where Payton gets a call from Jerry after the 2022 season if Mike McCarthy does not take the Cowboys deep into the playoffs.

Payton, who leaves the Saints after compiling a terrific 152-89 record, just failed to take his team to the post-season in 2021 as they finished with a 9-8 record. Even that was something of a success given the brutal injuries they suffered.

2021 was the first year Payton had existed as an NFL head coach without Brees as his starting quarterback, and he also saw replacement Jameis Winston go down early with a season-ending knee injury. Despite that, the Saints only missed out on the playoffs in Week 18.

While the Saints job is extremely attractive, there is one problem that Payton’s replacement will have to contend with in the short-term - the salary cap. New Orleans has the worst situation in the league right now - it currently sits $71million OVER the cap.

Plenty of long-time UK NFL fans meanwhile have great affection for Payton for another reason - he actually played here in the 1980s before going into coaching. He enjoyed a season as quarterback for the Leicester Panthers.