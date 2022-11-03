When: 00:15 GMT, Friday TV: Sky Sports NFL

The Eagles are favoured with a huge -13.5 handicap as they head to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday night, but it may be closer than that given the quick turnaround from Sunday's games.

Rather than gamble on the result, with the match winner incredibly short priced and the handicap too big to get involved with, the better value can be found in the touchdown market.

At a best price of Evens, we're backing MILES SANDERS ANYTIME TD SCORER in this one.

There is a huge mismatch here and that comes in the running game. No team averages more rushing yards allowed per game than the Texans (186), while only five teams average more rushing yards than the Eagles (149.6).

Sanders has seen 563 rushing yards across his seven games so far – that has led to five touchdowns. He has also scored in his last two games.

Against this Texans side, the RB should see plenty of opportunities and yardage and that can lead to a touchdown on Thursday night.