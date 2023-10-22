NFL Week 7 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Ross Williams looks ahead to the latest action in Week 7 in his latest NFL preview.

NFL betting tips: Week 7 Sunday 1pt Cleveland Browns (-3.5) to beat the Indianapolis Colts at evens (BoyleSports) 2pts Buffalo Bills (-7.5) to beat the New England Patriots at 10/11 (General) Monday 1pt Eagles @ Dolphins – Over 51.5 points at 20/21 (General) Tuesday 1pt San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) to beat the Minnesota Vikings at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Indiana Colts @ Cleveland Browns Regardless of who starts at quarterback – whether it be Deshaun Watson or PJ Walker - the Browns are a very good football team with very real aspirations of competing at the business end of this season. Cleveland may only be 3-2, but their win over the 49ers last week showcased a steeliness to their defence, in particular, that has put everyone else on notice. That strong defensive unit is likely to be the difference on Sunday when the Browns visit the 3-3 Indianapolis Colts. Indy were stung in the week by the news that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is out for the season and backup Gardner Minshew showed all the signs of his frailties in the loss to Jacksonville. With their star of the future on the sidelines and realistic hopes of a convincing playoff run extinguished, there are already calls from the Indianapolis fanbase to focus on the long-term project and accumulate a high draft pick for next season. The Jaguars dealt with the Colts’ offence fairly comprehensively on Sunday and, with respect to the Jags, they’re no Cleveland. The Browns rank in the NFL’s top five for almost all of the key defensive indicators and they’ve kept three of their five opponents to less than 20 points already this season. You’d expect that the understrength Colts are going to need more than 20 points in this game, but it’s difficult to see where they’re going to come from. Minshew is inconsistent at quarterback and although the Colts have obvious talent in Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor at the running back position, they’re facing a Browns defence that has allowed just 1,002 yards through five games – the third-lowest mark at this stage of the season in NFL history. Cleveland are building momentum and that will continue this week when they overload and suffocate the Indianapolis offence.

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills The Buffalo Bills score 28.8 points per game on average. The New England Patriots score 12. Need I continue? What was once a blockbuster AFC East match-up now barely creates a headline in the American press, such has been the decline of the Patriots in the post-Brady era. Bill Belichick’s team are at their lowest ebb for over two decades and it’s tricky to see their exit route. There’s significant uncertainty at the quarterback position, the New England defence is having massive trouble causing turnovers (just three all year) and we’ve now reached the unimaginable scenario where Belichick’s future as head coach isn’t necessarily a given. The greatest coach of the modern NFL will be given more opportunity than most, of course, but there’s no doubt that times are tough in Foxboro. Buffalo come to town this weekend looking for a fifth-straight win over their old tormenters and they’re fancied to pick up that win handsomely. The numbers just don’t work for New England as the second-worst offence takes on the third-best defence in the NFL. The Patriots could be completely stifled in this game and that will give Josh Allen and co. ample opportunity to mount up the score on their rivals. For two teams that have 16 points between them in points scored per game, a handicap of 7.5 looks to be value. New England are on a nine-game stretch of failing to cover the spread as an underdog and they should hit double figures on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins Sunday Night Football throws up one of the early games of the season this week, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins facing off. The final undefeated team finally succumbed last Sunday, but the Eagles will be keen to bounce back and there’s a statement to be made if they can topple the explosive Dolphins. It’s an exciting game for a number of reasons – not least as it’s the first NFL meeting between Alabama alumni Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Mainly though, it’s the offences on the whole that have tongues wagging. The Eagles have maintained their 2022 form on the whole and rank top-five in points scored per game with 25.5. Miami, however, rule the roost in that category, with a massive 37.2 points per game to their credit. People may point to their 70-point dubbing of the Broncos as an anomaly that skews that particular statistic too far in Miami’s favour, but even discounting that game paints the Dolphins in a great light. Broncos aside, Miami still average 30.6 points per game, which would be second only to the free-scoring 49ers. The abilities of these two offences bring the total match points tally into the picture and a mark of 51.5 is both surprising and inviting. If both teams remain on average, they will go over the total with ease, and there’s every chance that they’ll do just that. The Eagles defence – and particularly their strong front seven – gets a lot of attention but they still give up over 20 points per game, which is middle of the road in terms of NFL averages. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are relatively leaky. Only six teams have conceded more points through six games of the season. Let’s get that over.

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers They’re coming off a loss, but the 49ers being favoured by less than a converted touchdown feels like a gift on Monday Night Football. Much like the Cleveland Browns team that beat them last week, the Niners are formidable on defence, allowing a league-best 14.5 points per game. Their task this week is the Minnesota Vikings and – without star receiver Justin Jefferson in their ranks due to injury – they look shot to pieces. The Vikes did pick up a 19-13 win last week, but only twelve of those points came from their offence, they picked up just 220 yards of total offence and went 2/13 on third down conversions. It’s a pretty bleak picture when you consider their opponents were the hapless Chicago Bears, who had to rely on rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent for much of the game. Minnesota’s recent form doesn’t stack up nicely against a San Francisco team that will be keen to jump back on the wagon at the first possible opportunity. If the #1 Niners defence has its way with Kirk Cousins, look for Brock Purdy – the current highest-rated quarterback in the league – to piece up Minnesota and rack up a commanding score.