NFL Week 5 betting tips, points spreads, accumulators and best bets

Ross Williams picks out his best bets for Week 5 of the NFL season, including two underdogs who make for a double at upwards of 3/1.

Jaguars @ Bills Sunday, 1430 BST We kick off this week with the second London game of the campaign, and a simple receiving yardage line that looks extremely reasonable at a price of 10/11. Once again, Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to be in MVP form. He’s averaging 262 yards per game, has nine touchdowns through the air and he’s completing 74.8% of his passes – a career-high mark. Taking any of Allen’s overs this weekend feels like a smart bet, but the value lies with his receivers. Rookie tight-end DALTON KINCAID’s receiving line is set at 27.5 yards and that feels a touch on the low side. He’s only beaten that tally once this season (43 yards against the Raiders in week two) but he has two performances right around that mark. Last week against the Dolphins, he racked up 26 receiving yards. The crucial thing, though, is his target share. He was targeted five times last week and Kincaid caught four of those passes. Had he taken in the spare, he’d have smashed through the 27.5-yard barrier.

All told, Kincaid has 15 catches on the year, while veteran Dawson Knox – Allen’s most-favoured tight-end of the last few years – has just eight. That’s a clear indication that Kincaid has become the number one option at the position and that fact alone makes any yardage number in the realm of 27.5 tempting, particularly with Allen’s accuracy at an all-time high. The opposition helps, too. The Jaguars have had some success stopping the run so far this season, ranking in the top ten for rushing yards allowed, so we can expect plenty of productivity from Allen in the pass game. The tight-end position has been a problem for Jacksonville and they’ve conceded just over 65 receiving yards per game to players in that role so far. If that trend continues and Kincaid continues to see the vast majority of the action as opposed to Knox, the rookie has a very good chance of picking up at least 28 yards in North London and – with the Buffalo offence firing on all cylinders at the moment – a true breakout game wouldn’t surprise me.

Panthers @ Lions Sunday, 1800 BST The Carolina Panthers are 0-4 and their rough start isn’t likely to improve quickly. They face Detroit in week five and it’s hard to imagine them stopping the Lions’ prolific offence. Dan Campbell’s team are averaging 26.5 points per game, while Carolina are conceding 25.5 points – the eighth-worst mark in the league. With two starting cornerbacks already missing for the Panthers and a third in Donte Jackson questionable, it’s shaping up to be a long, long night at the office. Jared Goff has been great so far this season and ranks in the top ten for yardage, passing touchdowns, completion percentage and quarterback rating. The main beneficiary of Goff’s excellent play has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s found the endzone twice already this season and racked up 331 yards. However, he hasn’t practiced this week due to an abdominal injury so – as much as I’d like to – I can’t justifiably tip the youngster to add to his touchdown tally. Instead, I’ll look to SAM LAPORTA. CLICK HERE to back Laporta with Sky Bet The second-round pick out of Iowa has been nothing short of spectacular in this offence so far. He has a score to his name and 242 receiving yards. Through four games, no rookie tight end has ever had more. He’s an exciting talent and he should continue to have joy against the Panthers this weekend. If St. Brown’s out, that is a blow, but there is a chance that Jameson Williams is involved in the offence this week after serving his suspension. The dynamic receiver is short on top-level experience but he’ll be a major consideration for the Carolina defence and will demand attention. If St. Brown and Williams both play, LaPorta will quickly find open channels and I suspect Goff will use him very often. At 6’4”, he’s a bonafide redzone target and the price for him to score his second career touchdown is too good to pass up.

Titans @ Colts Sunday, 1800 BST Pundits are split on the Titans’ AFC South clash with INDIANAPOLIS this weekend and that has me leaning towards the underdog on the money-line. CLICK HERE to back the Colts with Sky Bet The Colts have a torrid recent run in their home stadium – which explains the two points they’ve been handed on the spread – but this feels like a different franchise to the one we’ve become accustomed to. There’s some fight to this Indianapolis team and a youthful exuberance – inspired by rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson – that has me believing they have every chance of toppling the Titans. Tennessee were impressive winners last weekend, but there are serious question marks against the Bengals team they dominated. It’s tough to nail down exactly what’s wrong, but the Cincinnati of the last two seasons simply doesn’t exist at present. Meanwhile, the Colts suffered a loss against the Rams, but took great heart from the fact that they dragged Los Angeles all the way to over-time, despite being 20-0 down at half time.

The key for the Colts will be slowing down Derrick Henry. It’s a task they’ve struggled with in the past, but they look better equipped than ever to deal with the rampaging running back. Teams run a lot against Indianapolis – in fact, only three teams in the league have faced more rushing attempts - but success is actually fairly muted. Indy concede 3.8 yards per attempt, which sits within the NFL’s top ten best marks. The Colts’ front isn’t strong enough to shut down Henry entirely, but the numbers do give reason to believe that they can at least stunt his production to some extent. This will cause Ryan Tannehill to take matters into his own hands and although the Colts have some fragilities in the secondary, this is the best-case scenario. The Titans have been very understated in the pass game so far, averaging fewer than 170 air yards and scoring just three receiving touchdowns. Richardson and co. on the Colts offence will fancy themselves to take on whatever number the Titans put up in this scenario and there is one major X-factor in this game that must be considered. Jonathan Taylor, widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, has practiced for the Colts this week and could make his season debut. It’s been a strange time for Taylor, who has spent the last few months attempting to engineer a move out of Indianapolis. But with offers drying up, Taylor’s only route now is to impress the 31 other teams, or the Colts themselves, if they’re still open to delivering him a big contract at the end of the year. Either way, Taylor needs to re-find his form and if he’s even close to 100% this weekend, even Tennessee’s excellent rush-defence will be tested. The re-emergence of Taylor will also take attention away from Richardson himself, who landed a selection for us last weekend by scoring a touchdown with his legs. Against a team that chronically struggles to put up points – the Titans haven’t scored 30 in an NFL game since January 2022 – the Colts have a great chance of picking up the home-field win.

Packers @ Raiders Tuesday, 0115 BST Monday Night Football throws up a meeting between the Packers and the Raiders this week and with neither side particularly impressive last time out, I’ll side with the underdogs, GREEN BAY. CLICK HERE to back the Packers with Sky Bet The Packers were handled by Detroit last Thursday, but the Lions are no mugs and there were still positives to be taken. Green Bay had a torrid start to the game and were essentially down and out at half time, trailing 27-3. Regardless, Jordan Love and his comrades re-energised in the second half and outscored the excellent Lions 17-7. Love is still finding his feet in the starting quarterback berth that housed Aaron Rodgers for so many years and it isn’t going to all come together instantly. It’s a process and he’ll have learned plenty from the opening 30 minutes especially. An interesting caveat to this game is the Packers’ schedule.