Christian McCaffrey
NFL results: Week three round-up featuring Kansas City's defeat to Detroit Lions

By Sporting Life
16:00 · SAT September 23, 2023

A round-up of the third weekend of the NFL season, starting with the San Francisco 49ers seeing off the New York Giants.

Week Three Fixtures & Results

Thursday, September 21

  • New York Giants 12-30 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, September 24

1800 BST

  • Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions
  • New England Patriots v New York Jets
  • Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders
  • Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns
  • Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins
  • Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings
  • New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

2100 BST

  • Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks
  • Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
  • Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
  • Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders (0120 BST, Monday)

Monday, September 25

  • Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0015 BST, Tuesday)
  • Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals (0115 BST, Tuesday)

San Francisco stay perfect

Christian McCaffrey grabbed a touchdown for the 12th consecutive game as the San Francisco 49ers saw off the New York Giants 30-12 for a 3-0 start to the season.

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdown passes – to Ronnie Bell and Deebo Samuel – as he extended his winning run as a starter in the regular season to eight from as many starts.

But he struggled at times, narrowly avoiding turnovers and relying on his receivers to make the bulk of the yardage.

Although the 49ers offense was not particularly smooth, they were too good for the Giants – without the injured Saquon Barkley – as the defence finished the job.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled to make any headway downfield as he threw for just 137 yards and an interception.

The Giants’ only scores came from an eight-yard Matt Brieda touchdown run and a pair of first-half field goals.

McCaffrey’s four-yard touchdown run, which opened a 17-3 lead in the second quarter, equalled Jerry Rice’s franchise record of touchdowns in successive games and is just three short of the NFL record.

The 49ers have now won 13 consecutive regular season games as they moved to 3-0 for only the second time in 25 seasons.

