Rule changes in recent years have just made the game’s most important position even more vital. Quarterbacks make huge money, but it’s difficult to begrudge the payback for what might be the hardest position to play in all of professional sports.

NFL teams and their quarterbacks

NFL franchises generally fall into three categories:

The ones who have a quarterback - luckily for them, they are set. We are certain who their starter will be in 2022 and beyond.

The ones who are a question mark - they might be set, they might not. Some teams face uncertainty about their current starter, or they absolutely should be considering all options.

The ones who absolutely need a QB - they are wandering in the football wilderness and will be until they find the answer.

With Super Bowl LVI now in the books, and with NFL free agency and the draft right around the corner, we thought it would be a good time to look at how all of the 32 teams are fixed up under center.

The possibility of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson all being on the trade block this offseason could provide a unique scenario - a QB market that very few teams could afford to ignore.

That influences where we’ve placed some of the teams, and that might be controversial - but this is about mindset and the desire to get better. We’ll see in the coming months whether the relevant front offices agree.

NFL teams who are set at Quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes may have wobbled a little at times in 2021, but he’s still the most exciting player in the game and in the early stages of a 10-year contract which makes him the league’s highest player at $45million per season. He’s going nowhere and the only problem for the Chiefs is to pay everybody around him.

Buffalo Bills: We wanted more than just one great season as proof that Josh Allen is indeed the real deal. He provided that in 2021. It’s astonishing still that his amazing playoff numbers didn’t lead to at least an appearance in the AFC title game - but we can blame Mahomes for that. Josh has a $258million six-year contract extension in his back pocket, and he will be box-office entertainment in Buffalo for a long time to come.

Dallas Cowboys: Despite the howls from the Cowboy nation that Dak is not the answer after the latest playoff disappointment in ‘Big D’, Prescott is going nowhere. Yes his play fell off in the second half of 2021, but he remains a terrific leader with huge upside. Dallas has plenty of problems - but QB is not even close to the top of the list.

Los Angeles Rams: Pro football watchers were pretty much split when the Rams traded the house (and then some) to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions last offseason. One Super Bowl championship later, I think we can safely say the gamble paid off. Stafford should be even better in 2022 and the Rams are unquestionably set.

Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow came back from the devastating knee injury in 2020 to prove that he is undoubtedly a future superstar. The way he led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI was terrific - showing coolness beyond his years as well as those obvious physical tools. Cincy needs to beef up its OL to protect him though - what happened in 2020 should have taught them that already. And events in Super Bowl LVI rammed the point home (no pun intended).

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert in full flow is a thing of beauty to watch. A golden arm and excellent intangibles make him a potential megastar of the future. Two years into his pro career, everything seems to be heading in the right direction and he should be a fixture for the Chargers for the next decade.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson has failed in the last two years to reach the MVP standards he set in 2019, but much of that can be blamed on COVID and injury. He remains an electrifying talent that the Ravens have built an offense around. He’s the starting QB for years to come.

New England Patriots: Of all the teams in this category, this is the most difficult one to call. The naysayers will argue that we have only one season of evidence from 2021 rookie Mac Jones. On the positive side though he grew significantly during his first year in the pros and appears to have the smart football mind and leadership qualities that Bill Belichick loves.

NFL teams with a question mark at QB

Green Bay Packers: The Pack head our question mark posse because at this stage we cannot be 100% sure where Aaron Rodgers will be playing his ball in 2022. A few short months ago, it looked inevitable that he would be traded following the 2021 season. Now though the noises coming out of Wisconsin are more positive that he and Green Bay could yet patch their relationship up for good. If not, the auction will likely start at three first-round picks and affect a whole lot of franchises.

Seattle Seahawks: Another one where there is uncertainty around a bona fide superstar. Russell Wilson’s camp was talking potential trades last offseason, and Seattle appears to be even closer to full rebuild territory some 12 months on. At this stage it looks more likely that Wilson bolts from Seattle than Rodgers leaves the Packers. Again, any hint from the Seahawks that they are open to trade enquiries will result in a huge race for Wilson’s services.

San Francisco 49ers: Again, controversial this one, but can you honestly say Trey Lance will be the starter for the next few years in San Fran? Nope, us neither. Jimmy Garoppolo appears likely to be traded this offseason, leaving 2021 first-round pick Lance as the likely starter. It would not be a shock though to see Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch be tempted by one of those huge names potentially about to hit the trade market.

Tennessee Titans: The Ryan Tannehill renaissance has been a real success story in Tennessee, but he’s been more game manager than game winner aboard the Derrick Henry steam train. If the Titans get the chance to upgrade, they should.

Arizona Cardinals: We have no doubt about the talent Kyler Murray possesses, but things appear decidedly frosty between the former number one overall pick and the Cardinals right now. After scrubbing all mention of the team from his social media profiles, trade rumours are now rampant in the desert. Who knows what happens next…

Cleveland Browns: The Browns are almost out of time in terms of deciding whether Baker Mayfield is the long-term answer at quarterback. Before the start of 2021 hopes were high, but Mayfield regressed along with his team during a difficult season. Injuries played a part, but was that bum shoulder the only issue affecting Baker?

Las Vegas Raiders: This one might end being completely moot, but for now we cannot be 100% that Derek Carr is under center in Vegas when the 2022 season begins. There is a new front office regime in Sin City, headed by new HC Josh McDaniels. Carr is heading into a contract year so the Raiders brass must decide now whether to trade him or extend him. Right now the latter appears more likely - watch this space.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikes have a new HC after hiring Rams whizz Kevin O’Connell to replace the departed Mike Zimmer. Whether he likes Kirk Cousins or not though remains to be seen. Cousins it appears is unwilling to take a pay cut - his cap number for 2022 is a hefty $45million - so whether he starts 2022 in Minneapolis is a big question mark.

Miami Dolphins: The jury is absolutely still out on Tua Tagovailoa as he heads towards his third year in the league. New HC Mike McDaniel says his mission is to “get all that greatness” out of Tua, but will that resolve remain if messrs Rodgers, Wilson and Watson hit the trade market?

Philadelphia Eagles: Philly was a nice surprise in 2021, outperforming modest preseason expectations to reach the playoffs with a 9-8 record. But that came on the back of a stellar running game more than the passing attack led by second-year QB Jalen Hurts. We are by no means convinced Hurts is the long-term answer in the City of Brotherly Love, and Philly has three first-round picks in the upcoming Draft. You know where we are going with this…

New York Giants: Daniel Jones has had three seasons under center in East Rutherford, and the Giants still don’t really know what they have. To be fair to Jones, he has hardly been put in the right situation to succeed. A concussion and a neck injury ruined his 2021 season after a promising start, and while the Giants brass say they are all in on him, the proof will come in actions and not words.

Jacksonville Jaguars: It’s a little surprising to have Jacksonville in this category just a few months after it drafted the man seen as a generational talent at the quarterback position - one Trevor Lawrence. Trevor struggled mightily though for long periods during his rookie year, part of which can be blamed on the carnage caused by Urban Meyer’s short-lived stay in the pro coaching ranks. In a year’s time Trevor may have proved himself completely and the Jags could be set. Just not yet.

New York Jets: The Jets are another team which took a quarterback high in the 2021 Draft, and they are another team which cannot be totally sure it picked the right answer. Zach Wilson showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie year, but nowhere near enough for the team to be convinced he’s the long-term guy. Remember Sam Darnold.

Detroit Lions: The Lions outperformed expectations week in, week out during 2021. But with significant draft capital at their disposal from the Matthew Stafford trade, a better roster should be a given in 2022. Whether that includes a new franchise QB is a big question. Right now, believing Jared Goff is the long-term answer would be a huge reach.

Atlanta Falcons: If you forced us to bet on the opening-day starter for Atlanta in 2022, we’d tentatively place our money down on Matt Ryan. But not with major conviction. The end of the ‘Matty Ice’ era in Georgia must be nearing, and there was surprise in many quarters that the Falcons didn’t select Justin Fields in the 2021 Draft.

Indianapolis Colts: Just 12 months after the Colts shelled out what would end up being a first-round draft pick to acquire Wentz from Philadelphia, the jury is again out on Carson. He showed promise at times before regressing to Philly Wentz as the Colts lost their final two games to miss out on the playoffs. Reports suggest it is just 50-50 that Wentz is back for 2022.

Chicago Bears: After decades of QB futility in Chicago, we await the next man to actually prove he is a franchise leader at the game’s most important position in the Windy City. Justin Fields is the latest player to be handed that unenviable task, and while he produced flashes of real talent during his rookie year, there is much more evidence needed.

NFL teams who need a quarterback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The retirement of Tom Brady left a gaping hole in a team still coming to terms with the fact it would not be repeating as Super Bowl champions. It will be fascinating to see the direction Bruce Arians goes now in trying to replace TB12.

New Orleans Saints: Just a year out from the retirement of Drew Brees, the Saints are now coping with the departure of HC Sean Payton. It really is a new era in the Big Easy. Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are likely not the answer to New Orleans’ needs at QB, and we expect them to either draft one or make a run at a big-name veteran. They have a few cap issues to take care of first.

Denver Broncos: Denver has been wasting a hugely talented roster for the last couple of season, and 2021 saw a miserable 7-10 record after a promising 3-0 start. The biggest reason was underwhelming quarterback play. Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will never be the men to elevate this cast of playmakers to potential champions. Denver has been put forward as the most likely landing spot for reigning league MVP Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay, and that would immediately put the Broncos among the favourites for Super Bowl LVII.

Washington Commanders: The Commanders have been looking for a franchise quarterback for what feels like an eternity - painful stuff. A storied franchise in one of the nation’s biggest markets should be a perennial contender. Ron Rivera has made improvements since joining the team as HC, and while the one-year experiment of rental Ryan Fitzpatrick was not a terrible concept, it didn’t work out. Now it’s time for Washington to go big.

Pittsburgh Steelers: For the first time in 15 years, the Steelers have to worry about the quarterback position The retirement of two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger means Mike Tomlin and co are now looking for his successor. Mason Rudolph is unlikely to be the answer, so we wait to find out whether the Steelers draft a rookie or acquire a veteran.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson may still be in the building - but in reality he’s been out for well over a year. His issues with the team, along with all the legal allegations hanging over him, have been a constant distraction during recent months. Multiple teams offered three first-round picks for Watson before the trade deadline in late 2021 and it is likely he will be moved before 2022 begins. Davis Mills showed enough flashes to maybe get a chance to prove he is the answer this year, but the jury is still out.

Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule is two years into a seven-year deal in Carolina. But he’s unlikely to get past three unless he finds an answer at quarterback in 2022. The Sam Darnold experiment failed miserably and the return of Cam Newton was underwhelming. Watson has been repeatedly linked with the Panthers and it appears likely they need to make a big move this offseason.