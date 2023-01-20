Ross Williams is +15.32 points in profit this season - with an ROI of 11% - and he makes his picks for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
As magnificent as Trevor Lawrence looked in the second half of the Jaguars’ incredible come-from-behind victory over the LA Chargers last week, I envisage that the gap between the former Clemson quarterback and the soon-to-be-named MVP Patrick Mahomes will be on full display this weekend.
Lawrence continues to show flashes of the superstar he is set to be in the coming years, but Mahomes is already that superstar and he has the Super Bowl ring to prove it. He may only be 27, but he’s the elder statesman of the AFC’s playoff quarterback group this season and the fact that he’s been there and got the T-shirt sets him apart.
Although it was soon forgotten as the Chargers began to crumble in Super Wildcard Weekend, there’s no getting away from the fact that Lawrence threw four early interceptions.
Four interceptions against the Chiefs will very quickly turn into 28 Kansas City points.
To have any reasonable chance of progressing, Jacksonville need to be picture perfect on Saturday, but even that may not be enough. These two sides faced off in mid-November and despite an error-free, two-touchdown performance from Lawrence and a breakout 100-yard display from speedster Christian Kirk, the Chiefs ran out comfortable 27-17 winners.
With this in mind, value in the handicap market is limited, with the Jags currently sitting at 8.5 point underdogs.
However, the possibility of repeat performances from that game on the 13th of November provides opportunities.
First and foremost, the aforementioned Christian Kirk is set to be a big part of Jacksonville’s assault once again. His 105 yards against the Chiefs was his second-most productive game of the season, on a day where he was targeted by his quarterback on 12 occasions.
Kirk has only been targeted more in one game this season, and that just so happened to be last week’s match-up with the Chargers, in which he picked up 14 targets.
So, his form is undeniable, his bond with his quarterback hasn’t been stronger and the smart money says that Jacksonville will be chasing the game for much of Saturday, as they were in the previous encounter with the Chiefs and in last week’s battle with Los Angeles.
I really like Kirk’s chances of going over 80 yards at Arrowhead Stadium, along with Mahomes’ favourite weapon on the opposing sideline.
Travis Kelce has enjoyed another staggering season and he’s surpassed the 80-yard mark in nine of his outings this year, including against the Jags in November.
He’s fresh after the Chiefs’ bye week and the Jaguars are particularly susceptible to conceding yards to tight-ends. Through the regular season, they are one of only six defences to have conceded over 1,000 yards to the position.
At times this season, a divisional game between the Giants and Eagles would have appeared a complete mismatch. Across multiple key categories, Philadelphia have been far superior to their long-time rivals in what has been one of the franchise’s most successful seasons in living memory.
However, a late run from the Giants – coupled with the grit they showed in the Wildcard Round – at least allows for an element of doubt. Can Brian Daboll’s New York outfit actually upset the odds and make it to Conference Sunday?
They’re certainly well coached, and the performances of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley of late will have Philadelphia on high alert as they head into a blockbuster primetime game.
I haven’t seen enough personally to hitch my wagon to the Giants’ cause, but I do think they have the ability to slow down the Eagles enough to turn this game into a real contest.
Just two weeks ago, a makeshift Giants team restricted the Eagles to 22 points in a game that Philadelphia had to win to secure the NFC’s #1 seed.
38 total points were scored on the day and I think the current line of 48 is well in play this weekend, in regards to the ‘under’.
Both the Giants and Eagles rely heavily on their ability to run the ball and, naturally, this makes for a much shorter game as the clock keeps on ticking with the ball almost constantly in regulation.
This could become a bruising encounter with the likes of Miles Sanders and Barkley taking up much of the carries, with Jones and Jalen Hurts chiming in themselves from the quarterback position.
What’s more, the Eagles have only seen a higher match points line on three occasions this season and the Giants haven’t had a line surpassing 48 points at all during the 2022/23 campaign.
It’ll be a race against time against an ever-declining clock to get the 48 points on the board, and hopefully the two NFC East heavyweights will be happy to simply outlast the other and progress to next week’s semi-final stage.
For just the second time this season, I’m going for a five-point selection in a game involving the Cincinnati Bengals.
During the regular season, I tipped both teams to score 20+ points when Cincinnati faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs and I’m going back to the well in the Divisional Round, swapping out the Chiefs for the similarly explosive Buffalo Bills.
On paper, there’s a case for this game being the match-up of the season. Injuries on both sides perhaps scupper that, but they do not remove the case for a points-fest. If anything, it only strengthens the argument.
Both the Bengals and Bills averaged well over 25 points per game in the regular season and each cleared the 20-point mark with ease as they progressed to the Divisional Round last weekend.
The absences on the Bengals’ offensive line is a problem for Cincy and it probably explains the reasoning for Buffalo’s 5.5 point favouritism. However, I don’t think it slows them down too much.
The Bills’ pass-rush hasn’t had nearly as much bite since Von Miller went down and Joe Burrow is more than equipped to deal with the pressure he will face on Sunday evening. Plus, with Ja’Marr Chase and co. matching up favourably with the Bills’ secondary, Burrow will not be afraid to take shots down the field – particularly with Buffalo veteran Micah Hyde on the side line.
On the other side of the ball, the Bengals’ defence will like their chances, but Josh Allen’s ability to squeeze production out of his receiving unit is something to behold. Cole Beasley came back into the action like he hadn’t missed a beat last weekend, Stefon Diggs is almost guaranteed seven catches per game and even little-known Khalil Shakir produced plenty of yardage against the Dolphins.
Both teams have scored 20+ points in nine straight games and I fully expect them to each hit double figures in a blockbuster showdown that could set the playoffs truly alight.
An upset in the final game of 2023’s Divisional Round wouldn’t be the craziest thing that’s ever happened, and particularly after Dak Prescott’s resurgent display on Monday night. However, I have a hard time looking past the multitude of ways the 49ers can win this game.
San Francisco have lost just once on home soil this season and it will take an almighty effort from Dallas – on a short week – to stop the California outfit at Levi’s Stadium.
Dallas have had to do plenty of travelling thanks to playing across country in Tampa Bay on Monday, whereas the 49ers have been resting up, at home, since their victory over Seattle on Saturday.
That’s a huge difference and twenty weeks into the campaign, it’s bound to have an impact on fatigue levels.
Then there’s the small matter of the X’s and O’s.
Without risking hyperbole, there’s a case to be made that this 49ers team is one of the most well-rounded in NFL history.
There’s been some great defences in the past and the Niners are right in that argument, after ending the season with an NFL-leading turnover differential and conceding just 16.3 points per game.
But, very few of those defences have had players on the opposite side of the ball that could match their achievements. This is what makes the 49ers so special.
The scariest thing about the 49ers’ defence is the ever-looming threat of turning the ball over, either via a big play or downs. Because then, you’re giving the ball to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Eli Mitchell, George Kittle…
Since his Super Bowl heartbreak a few years ago, Kyle Shanahan has built a team designed to win big games, consistently. Even the injuries to his two preferred quarterbacks haven’t stifled them, as rookie Brock Purdy has been the man leading San Francisco’s fairytale winning run of late.
In fact, the Niners have been even more impressive with Purdy under centre, averaging over 34 points per game since he took over in week 13.
The Cowboys aren’t incapable of winning this game and the likes of Micah Parsons will be running their blood to water in an effort to make that happen, but I fear they simply cannot match the Niners’ consistency. San Francisco don’t drop off, whereas you never really know which version of the Cowboys is going to turn up.
If Dallas and particularly Prescott surpass their display from Monday, then this one goes close, but that hinges on Dak’s ability to back up his best ever performance with an ever better performance, and all within the space of six days.
I’ll go with the consistency of the Niners.
