Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

When: Saturday at 21:30 GMT

Saturday at 21:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best Bet: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) & Christian Kirk (Jaguars) 80+ receiving yards each

As magnificent as Trevor Lawrence looked in the second half of the Jaguars’ incredible come-from-behind victory over the LA Chargers last week, I envisage that the gap between the former Clemson quarterback and the soon-to-be-named MVP Patrick Mahomes will be on full display this weekend.

Lawrence continues to show flashes of the superstar he is set to be in the coming years, but Mahomes is already that superstar and he has the Super Bowl ring to prove it. He may only be 27, but he’s the elder statesman of the AFC’s playoff quarterback group this season and the fact that he’s been there and got the T-shirt sets him apart.

Although it was soon forgotten as the Chargers began to crumble in Super Wildcard Weekend, there’s no getting away from the fact that Lawrence threw four early interceptions.

Four interceptions against the Chiefs will very quickly turn into 28 Kansas City points.

To have any reasonable chance of progressing, Jacksonville need to be picture perfect on Saturday, but even that may not be enough. These two sides faced off in mid-November and despite an error-free, two-touchdown performance from Lawrence and a breakout 100-yard display from speedster Christian Kirk, the Chiefs ran out comfortable 27-17 winners.

With this in mind, value in the handicap market is limited, with the Jags currently sitting at 8.5 point underdogs.

However, the possibility of repeat performances from that game on the 13th of November provides opportunities.

First and foremost, the aforementioned Christian Kirk is set to be a big part of Jacksonville’s assault once again. His 105 yards against the Chiefs was his second-most productive game of the season, on a day where he was targeted by his quarterback on 12 occasions.

Kirk has only been targeted more in one game this season, and that just so happened to be last week’s match-up with the Chargers, in which he picked up 14 targets.

So, his form is undeniable, his bond with his quarterback hasn’t been stronger and the smart money says that Jacksonville will be chasing the game for much of Saturday, as they were in the previous encounter with the Chiefs and in last week’s battle with Los Angeles.

I really like Kirk’s chances of going over 80 yards at Arrowhead Stadium, along with Mahomes’ favourite weapon on the opposing sideline.

Travis Kelce has enjoyed another staggering season and he’s surpassed the 80-yard mark in nine of his outings this year, including against the Jags in November.

He’s fresh after the Chiefs’ bye week and the Jaguars are particularly susceptible to conceding yards to tight-ends. Through the regular season, they are one of only six defences to have conceded over 1,000 yards to the position.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday at 01:15 GMT

Sunday at 01:15 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best Bet: Under 48 Total Match Points

At times this season, a divisional game between the Giants and Eagles would have appeared a complete mismatch. Across multiple key categories, Philadelphia have been far superior to their long-time rivals in what has been one of the franchise’s most successful seasons in living memory.

However, a late run from the Giants – coupled with the grit they showed in the Wildcard Round – at least allows for an element of doubt. Can Brian Daboll’s New York outfit actually upset the odds and make it to Conference Sunday?

They’re certainly well coached, and the performances of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley of late will have Philadelphia on high alert as they head into a blockbuster primetime game.

I haven’t seen enough personally to hitch my wagon to the Giants’ cause, but I do think they have the ability to slow down the Eagles enough to turn this game into a real contest.

Just two weeks ago, a makeshift Giants team restricted the Eagles to 22 points in a game that Philadelphia had to win to secure the NFC’s #1 seed.

38 total points were scored on the day and I think the current line of 48 is well in play this weekend, in regards to the ‘under’.

Both the Giants and Eagles rely heavily on their ability to run the ball and, naturally, this makes for a much shorter game as the clock keeps on ticking with the ball almost constantly in regulation.

This could become a bruising encounter with the likes of Miles Sanders and Barkley taking up much of the carries, with Jones and Jalen Hurts chiming in themselves from the quarterback position.

What’s more, the Eagles have only seen a higher match points line on three occasions this season and the Giants haven’t had a line surpassing 48 points at all during the 2022/23 campaign.

It’ll be a race against time against an ever-declining clock to get the 48 points on the board, and hopefully the two NFC East heavyweights will be happy to simply outlast the other and progress to next week’s semi-final stage.