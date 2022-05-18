The 2022 NFL schedule is officially in the books, and now we can start looking forward to real football from September 8 - here we pick out 10 must-see games.
The season gets underway on Thursday September 8 (the early hours of September 9 in the UK), with 18 weeks running through to the end of the regular season early in 2023. Here are our picks for THE best matchups:
The schedulers absolutely start the way they mean to go on with this opener - the defending Super Bowl champion hosting the Super Bowl favourite. What a beauty.
Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth get to call this massive showdown at SoFi (remember the opener is a Sunday Night Football production), one which will have ramifications far and wide.
Throw in the immediate return of Von Miller to L.A. after he signed that huge free-agent deal with the Bills, what’s not to like?
Aaron Rodgers vs Tom Brady, we don’t really need to say any more.
The two #12s face off in what should be an early-season meeting with a ton of resulting postseason clues. They are both in the twilight of their careers, so we should savour the moment every time they meet.
When - if ever - will Brady’s arm start to fall off? How will Rodgers cope without Davante Adams to throw to? Tune in for the answers to these and several more burning questions.
The memory of that epic playoff shootout between these two teams in January still burns bright - it was truly a game for the ages.
Josh Allen and the Bills get the chance to at least partly erase that painful memory when they visit a Kansas City team which is transitioning to life without the traded Tyreek Hill.
Buffalo won easily in Arrowhead during the 2021 regular season, but couldn’t stop Mahomes when it mattered in January. These two remain the class of the AFC, and this game should go some way to telling us who is top dog in 2022.
The AFC North should be one of THE hottest divisions in pro football in 2022, and Halloween in the U.S. delivers a pivotal matchup in front of the Dawg Pound.
Cincinnati is coming off that epic run to Super Bowl LVI and is in position to contend again having significantly strengthened its leaky offensive line.
Cleveland meanwhile traded the house (and then some) to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He elevates a stacked roster to one which should absolutely be in the running for a division title in 2022. This battle of Ohio should deliver…
Tom Brady’s last memory as an NFL QB was so nearly that agonising playoff defeat by the Rams in January. He clearly could not have it end like that.
Brady is back and the Bucs appear primed to contend again following an offseason which took a huge turn for the better with his decision to ‘unretire’.
The Rams meanwhile will again boast one of the league’s most potent offenses, with the acquisition of Allen Robinson bolstering a terrific receiving corps.
One of the NFL’s most storied rivalries returns. Two of the league’s truly great franchises, meeting in an iconic venue, in November. Perfect pro football.
This one will see Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy make his first return to Lambeau since leaving the Packers. We should know by then whether he is headed for the playoffs again, or for the hotseat.
This should be a pivotal season for McCarthy in ‘Big D’ - the pressure to go deep into the postseason is huge with speculation around a future move for Sean Payton continuing to swirl in north Texas.
In 2021 these two teams produced an epic overtime shootout on Thursday Night Football, finally won 34-28 by the Travis Kelce-inspired Chiefs. The matchup should be even better in 2022.
Los Angeles disappointed by missing out on a playoff berth in 2021, but the team has invested heavily in the offseason to surround the brilliantly talented Justin Herbert with even more stars.
How will a Chargers defense bolstered by the additions of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson cope with Mahomes and the KC offense? We’ll get to find out in late November.
A meeting of two playoff hopefuls in the City of Brotherly Love, and a game with heightened interest thanks to that huge Draft-day trade involving A.J. Brown.
When the Titans dealt Brown to Philly it was a calculated gamble - acquire draft capital to replace him with a younger, cheaper option (Arkansas standout Treylon Burks).
If Tennessee is to contend again in the AFC it’s likely Burks will need to make a very successful and swift transition to the pro game - by Week 13 we should have a pretty good idea if he has.
If Denver is for real in 2022, then this SNF showdown should be a pivotal shootout in the race for the AFC West title.
RIght now the hottest division in football is recovering from an offseason arms race like no other. Headed of course by Denver’s blockbusting trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.
For years experts have been saying the Broncos were just a QB away. Right now their stacked roster has no more excuses.
The Super Bowl favourite vs last year’s AFC Champion - a late-season showdown which has the battle for the #1 seed written all over it.
Two terrific teams - both built to contend for a trip to the biggest game of all next February - meet in front of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the Monday Night Football booth.
No better way to usher in 2023…