The 2022 NFL schedule is officially in the books, and now we can start looking forward to real football from September 8 - here we pick out 10 must-see games.

NFL Schedule 2022 The season gets underway on Thursday September 8 (the early hours of September 9 in the UK), with 18 weeks running through to the end of the regular season early in 2023. Here are our picks for THE best matchups: Week 1: Buffalo @ Los Angeles Rams (September 9, 0120 UK) The schedulers absolutely start the way they mean to go on with this opener - the defending Super Bowl champion hosting the Super Bowl favourite. What a beauty. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth get to call this massive showdown at SoFi (remember the opener is a Sunday Night Football production), one which will have ramifications far and wide. Throw in the immediate return of Von Miller to L.A. after he signed that huge free-agent deal with the Bills, what’s not to like? Week 3: Green Bay @ Tampa Bay (September 25, 2125 UK) Aaron Rodgers vs Tom Brady, we don’t really need to say any more. The two #12s face off in what should be an early-season meeting with a ton of resulting postseason clues. They are both in the twilight of their careers, so we should savour the moment every time they meet. When - if ever - will Brady’s arm start to fall off? How will Rodgers cope without Davante Adams to throw to? Tune in for the answers to these and several more burning questions.

Tom Brady is back for more this season

Week 6: Buffalo @ Kansas City (October 16, 2125 UK) The memory of that epic playoff shootout between these two teams in January still burns bright - it was truly a game for the ages. Josh Allen and the Bills get the chance to at least partly erase that painful memory when they visit a Kansas City team which is transitioning to life without the traded Tyreek Hill. Buffalo won easily in Arrowhead during the 2021 regular season, but couldn’t stop Mahomes when it mattered in January. These two remain the class of the AFC, and this game should go some way to telling us who is top dog in 2022. Week 8: Cincinnati @ Cleveland (November 1, 0015 UK) The AFC North should be one of THE hottest divisions in pro football in 2022, and Halloween in the U.S. delivers a pivotal matchup in front of the Dawg Pound. Cincinnati is coming off that epic run to Super Bowl LVI and is in position to contend again having significantly strengthened its leaky offensive line. Cleveland meanwhile traded the house (and then some) to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He elevates a stacked roster to one which should absolutely be in the running for a division title in 2022. This battle of Ohio should deliver… Week 9: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay (November 6, 2125 UK) Tom Brady’s last memory as an NFL QB was so nearly that agonising playoff defeat by the Rams in January. He clearly could not have it end like that. Brady is back and the Bucs appear primed to contend again following an offseason which took a huge turn for the better with his decision to ‘unretire’. The Rams meanwhile will again boast one of the league’s most potent offenses, with the acquisition of Allen Robinson bolstering a terrific receiving corps.

𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞 𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗗. 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗟𝗘. pic.twitter.com/0sZ8LCUd9x — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

Week 10: Dallas @ Green Bay (November 13, 2125 UK) One of the NFL’s most storied rivalries returns. Two of the league’s truly great franchises, meeting in an iconic venue, in November. Perfect pro football. This one will see Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy make his first return to Lambeau since leaving the Packers. We should know by then whether he is headed for the playoffs again, or for the hotseat. This should be a pivotal season for McCarthy in ‘Big D’ - the pressure to go deep into the postseason is huge with speculation around a future move for Sean Payton continuing to swirl in north Texas. Week 11: Kansas City @ Los Angeles Chargers (November 20, 2125 UK) In 2021 these two teams produced an epic overtime shootout on Thursday Night Football, finally won 34-28 by the Travis Kelce-inspired Chiefs. The matchup should be even better in 2022. Los Angeles disappointed by missing out on a playoff berth in 2021, but the team has invested heavily in the offseason to surround the brilliantly talented Justin Herbert with even more stars. How will a Chargers defense bolstered by the additions of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson cope with Mahomes and the KC offense? We’ll get to find out in late November. Week 13: Tennessee @ Philadelphia (December 4, 1800 UK) A meeting of two playoff hopefuls in the City of Brotherly Love, and a game with heightened interest thanks to that huge Draft-day trade involving A.J. Brown. When the Titans dealt Brown to Philly it was a calculated gamble - acquire draft capital to replace him with a younger, cheaper option (Arkansas standout Treylon Burks). If Tennessee is to contend again in the AFC it’s likely Burks will need to make a very successful and swift transition to the pro game - by Week 13 we should have a pretty good idea if he has.

A.J. Brown in action for Tennessee Titans