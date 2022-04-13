The NFL offseason has been a wild ride already, and we haven’t even got to the College Draft yet.

In the next few weeks we’ll also get the full 2022 NFL schedule reveal, and we will have actual dates and games to look forward to. For now though it’s time to look back on the last few weeks, and the huge signings and trades which have made this the craziest NFL offseason in living memory. Here are five moves that in isolation we absolutely loved, and five we really really didn’t like…

5 NFL offseason moves we loved Indianapolis trades for QB Matt Ryan: Colts GM Chris Ballard said early in 2022 that the team needed to keep “swinging for the fences” in its pursuit of a true franchise QB. The team made two incredibly smart moves in this area. First it ended the Carson Wentz experiment just one year in (more on that later) and got a pretty nice haul in return. Then it parlayed just some of that return on acquiring Ryan from Atlanta. ‘Matty Ice’ still played at a pretty high level in 2021, and he did so on a horrible team with very little in the way of receiving help. Getting him for just a third-round pick was great business. Now the Colts need to surround him with weapons and they will be a bona fide Super Bowl contender again. Rams sign WR Allen Robinson: WR maybe wasn’t the biggest area of need for the newly-crowned Super Bowl champions, but acquiring Robinson on a three-year deal for just $15.5million APY was just too good to pass up. A WR1 getting WR2 money. The fact Robinson has been a top-notch wideout throughout his career despite lamentable QB play in Jacksonville and Chicago says much. We expect him to really explode in Los Angeles and if you’re the Rams, why not load up for another assault on a Lombardi trophy. Somewhere in SoCal, Matthew Stafford is smiling. Tampa Bay signs WR Russell Gage: The transformation in Tampa has been astonishing in the last month. Before Tom Brady ‘unretired’ this team was in serious trouble and with the potential for a string of losses in free agency. Instead it gets TB12 back for another run at a Super Bowl ring and an MVP title and it also managed to re-sign a number of key pieces. The Bucs also gave Brady another weapon in the shape of former Atlanta WR Gage, who has caught 138 balls in the last two seasons. He may not terrify defenses with his speed, but he is just the sort of reliable target who will blossom catching passes from Brady. The price - $30million over three years - was excellent value too. About half of what the Jags threw at Christian Kirk (more on that to come). The Chargers trade for LB Khalil Mack: The Chargers could have restocked their ailing defense with cost-effective moves in early 2022, but instead it decided to go for broke. This is a move we love at high-level - if you have a top young QB (Justin Herbert) still on his rookie contract, you spend big to capitalise on the window now and worry about the consequences down the line. Acquiring Mack from Chicago for a second-round pick in 2022 and a sixth in 2023 was good business. Los Angeles can now pair him with Joey Bosa to form a destructive pass-rushing tandem which should terrify opposing O-lines. Yes, Mack is coming off a foot injury in 2021, but he showed no signs of slowing before that and should be an elite addition as the Chargers look to cash in on having Herbert so cheap. Pittsburgh signs G James Daniels: The Steelers did not properly address their greatest need in free agency - specifically who replaces the retired Ben Roethlisberger at QB. But they did upgrade in a glaring area of weakness, the offensive line. At times in 2021 it appeared talented rookie RB Najee Harris was running into brick walls, and that needs to change. Landing former Chicago guard Daniels for a three-year deal which costs just $26.5million was a big step in the right direction. He’s young (only 24 years of age), versatile and very very cheap. Winner winner…