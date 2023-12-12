NFL MVP Watch: ‘Here we go’ as Prescott stars again and Mahomes melts down

Betting on the MVP race is one of the most volatile markets around, providing weekly swings with one false move potentially ruining a contender’s dreams of picking up the big prize.

One poor performance or one minor injury can wreck everything - continued excellence is the only way to win this bauble.

Let’s look at how the race for NFL MVP stands in 2023, 14 weeks into the regular season.

MVP race and odds in 2023

Week 14 is in the books, and the MVP picture is once again evolving in a big way:

6/4 Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): Prescott’s red-hot streak continued as he was cut from 3/1 following another terrific showing - this time against bitter NFC East rival Philadelphia. Dak, with that trademark ‘here we go’ cadence again making sweet music at AT&T Stadium, threw for 271 yards and a pair of scores in a huge 33-13 win for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas now holds the edge over Philly atop the NFC East, but if the Eagles win out they will still claim the division. Dallas meanwhile has a brutal finish to the season, starting with road trips to Buffalo and Miami. The perfect opportunity for Prescott and co to prove they are not just flat-track bullies.

7/4 Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers): Purdy was 14/1 a couple of weeks ago, but now he is challenging Prescott at the head of the market after another stellar outing on Sunday. ‘Mr Irrelevant’ threw for 368 yards and a pair of scores to help the Niners clinch a playoff berth with a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It also put San Fran in pole position for the #1 seed in the NFC, meaning the road to the Super Bowl could well go through the Bay Area. Next up for Purdy and San Francisco is a showdown with Arizona - another chance to put up MVP-like numbers.

11/2 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens): Jackson was cut from 8/1 to 11/2 on the back of Baltimore’s thrilling 37-31 overtime defeat of the Los Angeles Rams. Lamar was spectacular in a key win, throwing for 316 yards and 3 TDs and rushing for another 70 yards. The Ravens, courtesy of Miami’s upset loss to Tennessee on Monday Night Football, are now a game clear in the race for the #1 seed in the AFC but they now have a tough finish to the regular season. It starts with back-to-back primetime trips to Jacksonville and San Francisco, followed by a home game vs those Dolphins. Lamar will have to do this the hard way.

8/1 Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles): Jalen’s MVP bid continued to falter with another comprehensive loss to a key rival. After that 42-19 embarrassment by Purdy and the Niners at the Linc, Hurts endured another painful L with a total capitulation in Texas. He threw for just 197 yards and gave up a costly fumble as the Eagles failed to register an offensive touchdown. Philly has a pretty nice schedule to end the season, but while it might still claim the NFC East title, the MVP dream for Hurts is fading fast.

14/1 Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills): Allen and the Bills ended a very difficult week in Orchard Park (see those Sean McDermott revelations) by stunning the Chiefs 20-17 in Kansas City. It breathed new life into their playoff bid and also keeps Josh on the fringes of the MVP race. Next up is that home game against Dak and the Cowboys - a prime opportunity for Allen to revive his own faint MVP hopes and damage those of Prescott in the process.

16/1 Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs): Mahomes and the Chiefs - despite all that backing from Taylor Swift - have now dropped four of their last six games. And on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead, the latest loss led to a Mahomes meltdown of epic proportions. When an incredible apparent game-winning TD by Kadarius Toney was called back after the wide receiver had lined up offside, Mahomes was livid and he let everybody know. Whatever you think of the penalty, nobody can deny that the KC offense is misfiring, and Mahomes does not have the support he needs right now to get back to a Super Bowl. Next up is a very winnable game against the New England Patriots, but Mahomes is now set for a completely new feeling in January. A road playoff game…

20/1 Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins): Hill was the subject of a lot of MVP chatter heading into the Monday Night Football showdown with the Titans, but things went south for the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapon. He was hampered by an ankle injury and caught just 4 balls for only 61 yards. Not the sort of production which has him threatening to post the league’s first ever 2000-yard receiving season. Next up is a showdown with the Jets before a brutal closing stretch at home to Dallas, at Baltimore and then finally at home to Buffalo.

Best of the rest: If you’re wondering where the defensive players are - the answer is nowhere. Only one has ever won MVP in the award’s long history (more on that to come) and it will not be happening for a second time in 2023.

Previous winners - the stats

If anybody ever tells you that the NFL is not all about the quarterback in 2023, just cite the latest odds for MVP. Then show them the list of previous winners. Nobody can deny it.

The Pro Football Writers of America began voting for MVP in 1975, and since then the men under center have absolutely dominated. In total, some 33 QBs have won the award outright in that time while Brett Favre shared with Barry Sanders in 1997.

Running backs are next best with 1

1 wins along with that Sanders share. But we haven’t had an RB take the prize since Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

Now - partly thanks to rule changes - it is all about the QB. They have won the last 10 awards and 18 of the last 20. For your reference, here are the last 10:

2012: Adrian Peterson (RB, Minnesota)

2013: Peyton Manning (QB, Denver)

2014: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

2015: Cam Newton (QB, Carolina)

2016: Matt Ryan (QB, Atlanta)

2017: Tom Brady (QB, New England)

2018: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

2019: Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore)

2020: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

2021: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay)

2022: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

The only two players outside QB and RB to be NFL MVP in the modern era are both generational talents - linebacker Lawrence Taylor (the only defensive winner) in 1986 and San Francisco WR Jerry Rice one year later.

Voting - who chooses the MVP?

This isn’t some nationwide fan vote - it is taken incredibly seriously. As such only 50 sports writers get to cast their vote for NFL MVP.

The big thing to note about the voting is WHEN it happens. Votes are cast at the end of the NFL regular season, so any success in the playoffs and Super Bowl DOES NOT count.

This is all about sustained excellence and brilliance throughout a 17-game season. Hot streaks in January and February do not apply.

When is NFL MVP announced?

NFL MVP is now announced at the league’s annual Awards Ceremony, a glitzy bash which takes place in the host Super Bowl city on the Thursday of game week.

That means the 2023 MVP should be crowned in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday February 8, 2024.