NFL MVP Watch: All the fallout from a Dak Prescott disasterclass as Brock Purdy takes control

NFL MVP (Most Valuable Player) is the most prized individual award in pro football, and it provides a tantalising subplot to every single season.
Betting on the MVP race is one of the most volatile markets around, providing weekly swings with one false move potentially ruining a contender’s dreams of picking up the big prize.
One poor performance or one minor injury can wreck everything - continued excellence is the only way to win this bauble.
Let’s look at how the race for NFL MVP stands in 2023, 15 weeks into the regular season.
Week 15 is in the books, and we have more HUGE change in the MVP picture:
1/2 Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers): Purdy is now our odds-on favourite after a week which saw seismic change in the MVP betting. Brock kept up his end of the bargain as the Niners claimed the NFC West title with a 45-29 win over Arizona on Sunday. He was near perfect again, throwing for 242 yards and 4 TDs for a stellar 135.3 passer rating. Winning MVP less than two years out from being ‘Mr Irrelevant’ (the final player picked in the NFL Draft) would be an incredible rise, and it is now within touching distance. Next up could be the clincher - a blockbusting showdown with the mighty Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
5/1 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens): The Ravens are in possession of the #1 seed in the AFC right now, after rising to 11-3 with a 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lamar played his part in multiple ways, throwing for 171 yards and a score AND rushing for 97 yards on 12 carries. That puts him in position for that massive Week 16 matchup with Purdy and the 49ers. If Lamar outshines Brock in a big way, this race may not yet be over.
15/2 Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills): Allen catapulted himself back into the MVP conversation by wrecking Dak Prescott’s 2023 CV. Josh didn’t even have to put up big numbers either - throwing for only 94 yards and rushing for 24 in a dominant 31-10 success over the Cowboys. But winning really matters here, and Allen saw his MVP odds tumble despite throwing only 15 passes. Next up is a Saturday night matchup against the floundering Los Angeles Chargers, another opportunity for Allen to advertise his MVP candidacy in front of a national TV audience.
17/2 Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): Wow, talk about a disasterclass. Prescott was 6/4 MVP favourite going into Week 16 after an incredible run which had seen him playing at an elite level. Everything fell apart in a big way though as he was battered and embarrassed in that 31-10 loss in Buffalo. When the Cowboys face a difficult foe - particularly on the road - they struggle in a big way, something that bodes badly for January and playoff football. Dak’s numbers in Buffalo summed things up perfectly - just 134 passing yards and an interception on a grim day. Things do not get any easier this week as the Cowboys travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. Only a perfect Prescott performance can salvage that unravelling MVP bid.
11/1 Christian McCaffrey (RB, San Francisco 49ers): It is not very often that somebody who is not a quarterback wins MVP, but ‘Run CMC’ is in the mix in 2023 after another terrific outing in Week 15. He went into the endzone three times as he rushed for 115 yards and caught 5 passes for 72 more - he is just about impossible to stop in this exotic Kyle Shanahan scheme. Next up is that showdown with Baltimore, the perfect primetime MVP audition.
18/1 Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs): Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got back to winning ways with an expected success against miserable New England, but again Patrick had to contend with offensive mistakes - notably Kadarius Toney once more. Mahomes threw for 305 yards and a pair of scores, along with two picks. He was again frustrated at times, but believes a season of struggle will ultimately make him a better player. Sadly though, it is unlikely to deliver another MVP award. Next up for the Chiefs is the Raiders on Christmas Day - a nice present for Patrick.
18/1 Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins): We can bracket Tua (for now) with Dak. A QB whose team destroys inferior opposition but really struggles when facing the best. This week the two men face off against each other in south Florida, so something has to give. Tua remains on the very fringe of the MVP conversation after a quiet day in a 30-0 shutout of the lamentable New York Jets. 224 passing yards and one TD, not nearly enough to threaten Purdy and co.
Best of the rest: If you’re wondering where the defensive players are - the answer is nowhere. Only one has ever won MVP in the award’s long history (more on that to come) and it will not be happening for a second time in 2023.
Previous winners - the stats
If anybody ever tells you that the NFL is not all about the quarterback in 2023, just cite the latest odds for MVP. Then show them the list of previous winners. Nobody can deny it.
The Pro Football Writers of America began voting for MVP in 1975, and since then the men under center have absolutely dominated. In total, some 33 QBs have won the award outright in that time while Brett Favre shared with Barry Sanders in 1997.
Running backs are next best with 1
1 wins along with that Sanders share. But we haven’t had an RB take the prize since Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.
Now - partly thanks to rule changes - it is all about the QB. They have won the last 10 awards and 18 of the last 20. For your reference, here are the last 10:
The only two players outside QB and RB to be NFL MVP in the modern era are both generational talents - linebacker Lawrence Taylor (the only defensive winner) in 1986 and San Francisco WR Jerry Rice one year later.
This isn’t some nationwide fan vote - it is taken incredibly seriously. As such only 50 sports writers get to cast their vote for NFL MVP.
The big thing to note about the voting is WHEN it happens. Votes are cast at the end of the NFL regular season, so any success in the playoffs and Super Bowl DOES NOT count.
This is all about sustained excellence and brilliance throughout a 17-game season. Hot streaks in January and February do not apply.
NFL MVP is now announced at the league’s annual Awards Ceremony, a glitzy bash which takes place in the host Super Bowl city on the Thursday of game week.
That means the 2023 MVP should be crowned in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday February 8, 2024.
