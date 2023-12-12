NFL MVP Watch: All the fallout from a Dak Prescott disasterclass as Brock Purdy takes control

Betting on the MVP race is one of the most volatile markets around, providing weekly swings with one false move potentially ruining a contender’s dreams of picking up the big prize.

One poor performance or one minor injury can wreck everything - continued excellence is the only way to win this bauble.

Let’s look at how the race for NFL MVP stands in 2023, 15 weeks into the regular season.

MVP race and odds in 2023

Week 15 is in the books, and we have more HUGE change in the MVP picture:

1/2 Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers): Purdy is now our odds-on favourite after a week which saw seismic change in the MVP betting. Brock kept up his end of the bargain as the Niners claimed the NFC West title with a 45-29 win over Arizona on Sunday. He was near perfect again, throwing for 242 yards and 4 TDs for a stellar 135.3 passer rating. Winning MVP less than two years out from being ‘Mr Irrelevant’ (the final player picked in the NFL Draft) would be an incredible rise, and it is now within touching distance. Next up could be the clincher - a blockbusting showdown with the mighty Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

5/1 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens): The Ravens are in possession of the #1 seed in the AFC right now, after rising to 11-3 with a 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lamar played his part in multiple ways, throwing for 171 yards and a score AND rushing for 97 yards on 12 carries. That puts him in position for that massive Week 16 matchup with Purdy and the 49ers. If Lamar outshines Brock in a big way, this race may not yet be over.

15/2 Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills): Allen catapulted himself back into the MVP conversation by wrecking Dak Prescott’s 2023 CV. Josh didn’t even have to put up big numbers either - throwing for only 94 yards and rushing for 24 in a dominant 31-10 success over the Cowboys. But winning really matters here, and Allen saw his MVP odds tumble despite throwing only 15 passes. Next up is a Saturday night matchup against the floundering Los Angeles Chargers, another opportunity for Allen to advertise his MVP candidacy in front of a national TV audience.

17/2 Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): Wow, talk about a disasterclass. Prescott was 6/4 MVP favourite going into Week 16 after an incredible run which had seen him playing at an elite level. Everything fell apart in a big way though as he was battered and embarrassed in that 31-10 loss in Buffalo. When the Cowboys face a difficult foe - particularly on the road - they struggle in a big way, something that bodes badly for January and playoff football. Dak’s numbers in Buffalo summed things up perfectly - just 134 passing yards and an interception on a grim day. Things do not get any easier this week as the Cowboys travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. Only a perfect Prescott performance can salvage that unravelling MVP bid.

11/1 Christian McCaffrey (RB, San Francisco 49ers): It is not very often that somebody who is not a quarterback wins MVP, but ‘Run CMC’ is in the mix in 2023 after another terrific outing in Week 15. He went into the endzone three times as he rushed for 115 yards and caught 5 passes for 72 more - he is just about impossible to stop in this exotic Kyle Shanahan scheme. Next up is that showdown with Baltimore, the perfect primetime MVP audition.