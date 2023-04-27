We won’t know for at least two or three years though which ones have actually hit a home run, and which ones have struck out. But that won’t stop media outlets all over America handing out way-too-early grades the morning after.

All 32 franchises go into the league’s annual selection meeting every year believing they have done the homework to allow them to make their rosters significantly better. That’s the way this works.

All the hype right now says Carolina - after trading up for that first overall pick - will select Bryce Young out of Alabama. But his height (or lack of it at 5ft 10ins) is a red flag for us and we prefer instead the claims of Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud. He had a terrific college career and appears to have all the tools to be a star in the pros.

By the way, there are only 31 selections in the first round this year with the Miami Dolphins having lost theirs as punishment for breaking the NFL’s rules around tampering.

This is who we think franchises should take in Round 1 - not what the rumours say they will.

Nationally televised in primetime on a Thursday night, it annually produces incredible TV ratings on the other side of the pond.

The Draft may last for a total of three days, but Round 1 is where it hits peak excitement levels.

Our mock draft is based not on what we think the teams might do, it’s based on what we think they should. Really important to make that distinction.

There are still five months to go before you need to think about how to bet on actual NFL games again, but this is the biggest remaining milestone in that countdown.

Last year there were no elite QB prospects to spice things up, but this year things are very different with a number of young men expected to star at the next level in the game’s most important position.

2 Houston Texans: Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

The QBs in this class are very much on two tiers - Stroud and ‘Bama star Bryce Young and then the rest. The Texans get their QB of the future with the selection of former national champion Young. Despite that size concern, he did put together the best college tape of any signal caller in this year’s class. New HC DeMeco Ryans is apparently open to taking a defensive player here, but we’d urge him to think again. It has to be Bryce.

3 Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson (OLB, Alabama)

We’re pretty sure the Cardinals might love the opportunity to trade down, but here they stand pat and add a defensive stud in the shape of another Alabama standout - OLB Will Anderson. He has a lightning-fast first step which helped him to rack up 29 sacks and 98 hurries over the past two seasons.

4 Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

Levis has rocketed up draft boards in recent weeks, and some national writers have him going as high as 2 overall. But here he falls to the Colts, who look for a long-term fix at QB after rentals did not work out with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Levis has a cannon for an arm but a ton of rough edges - intriguing potential if they can be smoothed out.

5 Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

The off-field concerns about Georgia star Carter persist, but the Seahawks ignore them to take the man who might be the most talented defensive player in the Draft. Seattle needs new blood on D to rekindle the ‘Legion of Boom’ and selecting Carter would be a terrific first step.

6 Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois)

Expectancy is high in Detroit after a season which saw the Lions just miss out on a playoff berth. Dan Campbell has two first-round picks to try and elevate the talent levels further in Motown, and he uses the first to grab the exciting Witherspoon, who should fit DC Aaron Glenn’s scheme to a tee.

7 Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Skoronski (OT, Northwestern)

The Raiders of old would have gambled here, but not any more. They need a solid pick to start their weekend and Skoronski rates as just that. He’s the best offensive lineman in the 2023 class and provides a great foundation for a team which has plenty of picks.

8 Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson (Edge, Texas Tech)

Atlanta pass on the chance to take Texas RB Bijan Robinson to focus instead on defense, and the intriguing talent that is Tyree Wilson. He’s been slated to go as high as #2 overall to Houston, but here he falls all the way to 8 - and right into the lap of the Falcons.

9 Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr (OT, Ohio State)

The Bears are clearly all in on Justin Fields (for now) and it makes perfect sense to further beef up a dominant rushing game with another offensive line stud. They take Buckeye star Johnson, who is still only 21 and has plenty of room to grow at the next level.

10 Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

It happened. Taking a RB in the top 10 seems off limits these days, but Philly ignores those concerns to further strengthen a stellar ground game with another elite talent. Bijan gets the perfect pro situation to walk into, and Philly gets another game changer in their bid for another Super Bowl appearance.

11 Tennessee Titans: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

The giant Richardson is a diamond in the rough - the ultimate high-risk, high-reward prospect. This is a Josh Allen-style scenario and we know how that worked out for Buffalo. Tennessee take the opportunity to draft a player who could yet be a genuine superstar. Or a major bust.

12 Houston Texans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

The Texans took their QB of the future at 2 and now they snag the top WR in this class for him to play catch with. Smith-Njigba becomes the third Buckeye taken in the first 12 selections and should be an elite target for Young, operating mainly out of the slot.

13 Green Bay Packers: Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah)

The Pack swap first-round picks with the Jets as part of that huge Aaron Rodgers trade, and they use pick 13 to give 2023 starter Jordan Love another aerial weapon. Kincaid must improve his blocking in the pros, but he is the best pure pass-catching TE in this class.

14 New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

WR is a definite need for the Pats, but Bill Belichick foregoes that to beef up his secondary with Oregon corner Gonzalez. The AFC East arms race just got even more scary with the arrival of Rodgers in New York - the Pats will need help on the back end, a lot of it.

15 New York Jets: Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

This worked out well for the Jets. They moved down from 13 to 15 but still get to fill a position of real need with the addition of Georgia prospect Jones. New York is now in position to really make a move with the addition of Aaron - the house is built in the Big Apple!

16 Washington Commanders: Joey Porter Jr (CB, Penn State)

The Commanders would surely love to take an elite QB prospect here, but those guys are long gone. Instead Ron Rivera gets another defensive chess piece in the shape of Nittany Lion standout Porter, who is the son of former Pittsburgh LB star Joey Porter.

17 Pittsburgh Steelers: Darnell Wright (OT, Tennessee)

The Steelers need upgrades on their offensive line and they get one immediately with the selection of Volunteers’ behemoth Wright, who should be a lovely plug and play option at right tackle. More protection for second-year QB Kenny Pickett.

18 Detroit Lions: Lukas Van Ness (DE, Iowa)

Detroit, having already taken a corner at 6, now beefs up its front seven with the selection of Iowa star Van Ness at 18. He adds another key piece for the Lions on defense and provides an exciting bookend for last year’s second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O’Cyrus Torrence (OG, Florida)

The Bucs start the post-Tom Brady by grabbing a protector for his successor at QB (Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are the current contenders). Torrence is a massive young man and a human bulldozer who will provide a terrific cornerstone for the Tampa line of the future.

20 Seattle Seahawks: Hendon Hooker (QB, Tennessee)

With the rejuvenated Geno Smith essentially on a one-year deal, Seattle take their QB of the future by grabbing the golden opportunity to select Hooker. He was a live Heisman Trophy contender before sustaining a torn ACL last year, and the Seahawks do not need to rush him onto the field in 2023.

21 Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

The Chargers do not need to reach for anything here, and they take the opportunity to give Justin Herbert another weapon to throw to. Many experts have former Trojan Addison rated as the best WR in the entire class, so he’s a great pick for Los Angeles at #21 overall.

22 Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flower (WR, Boston College)

The uncertainty around the long-term future of Lamar Jackson persists, but for now the Ravens add to his aerial weapons by taking the small but speedy Flowers in Round 1. He is a burner and should provide another threat for opposing defenses to gameplan for.

23 Minnesota Vikings: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

With all the likely first-round QBs accounted for, the Vikings need to go in a different direction and instead they continue the late first-round run on WRs by taking the exciting Johnston out of TCU. He has great size and the potential to be a real mismatch for opposing corners.

24 Jacksonville Jaguars: Nolan Smith (OLB, Georgia)

The Jags have few pressing needs after what turned out to be a very successful rebuild heading into 2022, and now they add to their front seven potential by grabbing the intriguing Nolan Smith from the national champion Bulldogs. He has great position flex and an exciting future.

25 New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz (C, Minnesota)

The G Men avoid the temptation to reach for a WR here and instead take the rock-solid prospect that is Gophers center Schmitz. He has the look of a cornerstone starter for the next decade and fits the type of team he is walking into. Nice pick.

26 Dallas Cowboys: Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

The Cowboys pick a first-round TE for the first time since 1997, and in the process get the most well-rounded prospect at the position in the 2023 class. He replaces the departed Dalton Schultz and adds further spice to what is shaping up to be an exciting receiving corps.

27 Buffalo Bills: Brian Branch (S, Alabama)

The Bills are looking for the change to improve their secondary and they get it immediately by grabbing Crimson Tide standout Branch. He displayed great versatility in 2022, showing good range in coverage and an ability to deliver shuddering tackles.

28: Cincinnati Bengals: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

The Bengals spent a ton of resource improving their OL in 2022, and they need to do it again now with La’el Collins coming off a horrific knee injury. Former Sooner Harrison fits a real area of need and adds another layer of protection for the superstar that is Joe Burrow.

29 New Orleans Saints: Will McDonald IV (Edge, Iowa State)

There is no doubt that McDonald has intriguing potential as a pass rusher, but some scouts fear that is all he is. Despite that concern the Saints take a chance on the Iowa State man late in the first round - well worth the pick considering the potential upside.

30 Philadelphia Eagles: Calijah Kancey (DT, Pitt)

Last year the Eagles took the behemoth that is Jordan Davis in Round 1, and they get a different type of DT here in the shape of the undersized but frighteningly quick Pitt prospect Kancey. He further bolsters a defense which should again be stellar in 2023.

31 Kansas City Chiefs: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Alabama)

The Super Bowl champions add another exciting piece to that loaded offensive cast headed by the sensational Patrick Mahomes. They get Crimson Tide back Gibbs as a great value pick at the end of Round 1 and the AFC West becomes an even scarier place for defenses.