Our mock draft is based not on what we think the teams might do, it’s based on what we think they should.

There are no elite quarterback talents in this year’s class, and eight teams have two picks each in the first round. Meanwhile eight teams have none. A mix which makes betting on this Draft about the hardest puzzle we can remember.

We won’t know for at least two to three years though which ones have actually hit a home run, and which ones have struck out. But that won’t stop media outlets all over America handing out grades the morning after.

All 32 franchises will go into the league’s annual selection meeting believing they have done the homework to allow them to make their rosters significantly better. That’s the way this works.

Round 1 selections

The Draft may last for a total of three days, but Round 1 is where it hits peak excitement levels.

Nationally televised in primetime on a Thursday night, it annually produces incredible TV ratings on the other side of the pond.

This is who we think franchises should take in Round 1...

1. Jacksonville: Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan)

The Jaguars, also linked with freakishly talented Georgia edge Travon Walker, play it safe and go for the finished product in Michigan’s Hutchinson. Proven results over tantalising potential.

2. Detroit: Travon Walker (DE, Georgia)

Walker hasn’t produced it consistently on a football field yet, but he has elite physical traits which make him the most intriguing of prospects. Detroit is building well up front, and while this might look rich on Friday morning, in two years it could be a very different story.

3. Houston: Ikem Ekwonu (OT, NC State)

The Texans have a ton of draft capital with which to rebuild a woeful roster, and they start with a foundational piece in Ekwonu, who can be a starter on the offensive line for a decade.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon)

One of the best pass rushers in the entire Draft falls to the delighted Jets. Elite traits and production, and could have gone #1 but for question marks about his mindset. The Jets rightly ignore those spurious concerns.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal (OT, Alabama)

Terrific pick for the Giants, who have arguably the best all-round offensive line talent fall to them at #5. Position flex, a ton of experience at the biggest of schools and terrific potential - what’s not to like?

6. Carolina: Malik Willis (QB, Liberty)

We just don’t see what else Matt Rhule and the Panthers front office can do. They need a QB, and even if there isn’t one worthy of this pick, it doesn’t matter. They pull the trigger on Willis in the hope he can at least flash enough potential in Year 1 to save their jobs.

7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner (CB, Cincinnati)

The Giants strike it lucky again as ‘Sauce’ Gardner provides a huge upgrade in the defensive backfield. He has elite potential, and after not giving up a TD in his entire college career, will have plenty of confidence too. Could be an absolute superstar in the pros.

8. Atlanta: Garrett Wilson (WR, Ohio State)

The Falcons make the smart move here and instead of reaching badly for a QB, they snag the best pass catcher in the Draft. Wilson has next-level ability to separate and fills a dire need for Atlanta as they head into what will likely be a tough 2022.

9. Seattle: Charles Cross (OT, Mississippi St)

The Seahawks are high fiving in their war room as the superbly talented Cross falls all the way to #9. Seattle is in rebuild mode after trading Russell Wilson, and selecting a franchise cornerstone for the next decade is a nice start.

10. New York Jets: Drake London (WR, USC)

New York passes on the richly-talented LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr to at last find a true WR1 in the shape of London. A physical monster, the USC pass catcher gives Zach Wilson the elite talent he needs on the outside as the Jets build around their second-year QB.

11. Washington: Derek Stingley Jr (CB, LSU)

In two years this could look like an absolute steal. Stingley is a massive upgrade for a team which is already built to win in many areas, and he adds elite talent to the back end of a defense which underperformed in 2021. Great pick for the Commanders.

12. Minnesota: George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue)

Defense is the big need for the Vikings, even offensively-minded new HC Kevin O’Connell is man enough to admit that. Despite already having Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith in the house, the Vikes cannot pass up the chance to snag a top prospect in Karlaftis.

13. Houston: Kyle Hamilton (S, Notre Dame)

The Texans complete a stellar first round by using their second pick to grab Hamilton - who is seen as a generational talent and projected much higher in many mocks. In drafting him and Ekwonu, Houston now has two men who should be key pieces to kick off its rebuild.

14. Baltimore; Jermaine Johnson II (DE, Florida St)

With CBs Gardner and Stingley off the board, the Ravens fill another need by grabbing the intriguing Johnson to beef up their pass rush in 2022. Smart move by a team which does the same thing every year - draft incredibly well.

15. Philadelphia: Jordan Davis (DT, Georgia)

This may not be need #1 for the Eagles, but the chance to pick up the athletic freak that is Jordan Davis is just too good to pass up. He will spend the next five years and maybe more stuffing the run and making it easier for every other player on that Philly defense.

16. New Orleans: Trevor Penning (OT, Northern Iowa)

New Orleans has a huge hole to fill at LT after the departure in free agency of Terron Armstead and Penning fills that immediately as well as giving the Saints the nastiness front offices love in the trenches. That trade with the Eagles to get an extra first-round pick makes at least some sense now.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Lloyd (LB, Utah)

Los Angeles has already upgraded its defense in a big way via the acquisitions of OLB Khalil Mack and CB J.C. Jackson. The addition of the supremely talented Lloyd gives them a new toy on the second level. Terrific pick - Devin is a potential stud.

18. Philadelphia: Chris Olave (WR, Ohio State)

The Eagles might or might not be back in the QB market in 2023, but for now this is the Jalen Hurts show in the City of Brotherly Love. So the Eagles add to his arsenal of receiving options by snagging the technically excellent Olave. A smooth route runner, he gives Hurts another terrific target.

19. New Orleans: Jameson Williams (WR, Alabama)

But for suffering a torn ACL in the National Championship game vs Georgia, Williams would be WR1 in this Draft. So the Saints are ecstatic when the former Alabama standout falls to them at #19. They fill two significant areas of need in Round 1 with potential stars on the next level.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Skyy Moore (WR, Western Michigan)

The Steelers (rightly) pass up the chance to reach for a QB and instead add an excellent new receiving option in ‘sleeper’ Moore. Shifty and elusive, he will quickly become a productive safety blanket for FA QB acquisition Mitch Trubisky.

21. New England: Zion Johnson (OG, Boston)

The Pats could go WR here, but Bill Belichick loves to build up front so he solidifies the interior of his offensive line by selecting local boy Johnson out of Boston College. An intriguing prospect, he should be a walk-in starter from Day 1.

22. Green Bay: Treylon Burks (WR, Arkansas)

The Pack traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas and allowed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to walk in free agency. So who will Aaron Rodgers throw to in 2022? Well for starters how about the big-bodied Burks? He’s comparable to the likes of A.J. Brown and Dez Bryant.

23. Arizona: Kenyon Green (OG, Texas A&M)

The Cardinals need to stop making splashy skill picks and concentrate on steak and potatoes. Green played every OL position bar center during the 2021 season, and his versatility and talent will be a huge positive for Kliff Kingsbury (and Kyler Murray).

24. Dallas: Arnold Ebiketie (DE, Penn St)

Guard is a big need for the Cowboys but they proved in 2020 (CeeDee Lamb) and 2021 (Micah Parsons) that they will take the best player available if he’s just too good to pass up. That description fits nicely for Micah’s former Penn State teammate Ebiketie. Just watch the tape…

25. Buffalo: Breece Hall (RB, Iowa St)

First-round RBs are almost a thing of the past these days, but this pick just makes so much sense for the Bills. With Buffalo ready for a Super Bowl run, why not add an elite backfield option to make things even easier for Josh Allen? The house is built.

26. Tennessee: Nakobe Dean (LB, Georgia)

Another freakish talent from that terrific Georgia Bulldogs defense to go in Round 1, Dean is a fascinating prospect who divides opinion. That does not worry the Titans, who draft an explosive three-down player who could be a future All Pro.

27. Tampa Bay: Devonte Wyatt (DT, Georgia)

Yet another Bulldog defender, and yet another elite talent. The Bucs are understandably elated when Wyatt falls to them at #27. It’s been a good offseason since Tom Brady ‘unretired’ and it just got better. Tampa will be a major contender again in 2022.

28. Green Bay: George Pickens (WR, Georgia)

ANOTHER Bulldog, this time on the offensive side of the ball. The Packers double down on WR in Round 1 by taking a player who would have been taken much earlier but for the ACL injury which forced him to miss most of 2021. Great value at #28.

29. Kansas City: Trent McDuffie (CB, Washington)

The Chiefs fill a real area of need here with the multi-talented McDuffie. He may lack the size that some DCs covet, but he’s just a really good football player and a walk-in starter for years to come.

30. Kansas City: Jahan Dotson (WR, Penn St)

With no remaining edge worthy of the pick, the Chiefs now go WR by snagging Dotson to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon. It’s impossible to replace Tyreek Hill, but Dotson has the speed and route-running ability to make him a potential star.

31. Cincinnati: Tyler Linderbaum (C, Iowa)

Things just get better for the Bengals. After significantly upgrading that leaky offensive line in free agency, they complete the retool by picking up the best center in the draft. Linderbaum falls because the position isn’t seen as a premium for most teams - that suits Cincy just fine. He could be a perennial All Pro of the future.

32. Detroit: Lewis Cine (S, Georgia)

After addressing the dire need for a pass rusher at the top of the draft, the Lions add another franchise cornerstone at the back end of Round 1. Cine was terrific in the Bulldogs’ run to a national title and he is an excellent pickup for Dan Campbell.