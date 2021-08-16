Before the big kickoff in Glendale, let’s look back at what we learned from Week 7, and ahead to some of the NFL betting pointers for this weekend’s schedule.

The action continues apace as Week 8 gets under way on Thursday Night Football with a terrific matchup as Aaron Rodgers and 6-1 Green Bay travel to Arizona to face Kyler Murray and the 7-0 Cardinals.

Whatever you are picking in terms of your NFL predictions , at least you now have plenty of evidence to work with.

Injury Report

The phrase ‘next man up’ is one you’ll hear a lot from NFL coaches. It’s a brutal league and a brutal game, and here are some of the key injuries from last weekend:

Zach Wilson (QB, New York Jets): When the Jets selected Wilson out of BYU with the second pick of the 2021 Draft, this season became all about him. Could this downtrodden franchise finally develop a franchise quarterback? Well, Wilson’s development suffered a major blow on Sunday when he exited the embarrassing 54-13 rout by New England with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his knee. He will miss between two and four weeks, and Jets fans must now cover their eyes as Mike White, who had not thrown an NFL pass before last Sunday, takes over at the controls. Next up NY faces the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, and is a double-digit underdog. Anything is possible, and not in a good way...

Davante Adams (WR, Green Bay Packers): Green Bay could ill afford to lose Adams ahead of that tough trip to Arizona on Thursday night, but it appears likely they will. The All-Pro wideout was added to the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday and is highly unlikely to play. If you are Aaron Rodgers, this is not what you need when you are keeping score with Kyler Murray.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR, Cleveland Browns): The Browns were already decimated by injuries heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup with Denver. Things got even worse before the game even kicked off when Peoples-Jones injured his groin during warmups. The second-year wide receiver had impressed in losing efforts to the Chargers and Cardinals in previous weeks, and is now a serious doubt for Sunday’s game vs Pittsburgh. His loss is further bad news for an injury-ravaged franchise.

Jaylen Waddle (WR, Miami Dolphins): Waddle returned to Miami’s agonising loss to Atlanta after suffering what looked like a high-ankle sprain, and he played well in the process. As of yet there is no update on his status for this weekend’s trip to Buffalo, but the rookie first-round draft pick is highly unlikely to be at 100 percent. Punters and fantasy players beware.

Miles Sanders (RB, Philadelphia Eagles): Philly feared the worst when Sanders was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during the 33-22 loss in Las Vegas. Mercifully the running back avoided anything serious, but he is likely to miss Sunday’s trip to Detroit.

Trending North

Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals): We really did not expect this. While Burrow and the Bengals had been impressive in getting off to a 4-2 start in 2021, the manner of their 41-17 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore was hugely impressive. Burrow was the star of the show yet again as he continues to make an astonishing return from that devastating knee injury he suffered in 2020. Joe threw for 416 yards and three scores as Cincy proved they are officially for real - once again connecting regularly with former college BFF Ja’Marr Chase (201 yards and a touchdown on eight catches). Dak Prescott may yet have competition for the NFL’s Comeback Player Of The year award.

A.J. Brown (WR, Tennessee Titans): Brown has woken up just at the right time. After a quiet start to the season he has exploded for 224 yards in the last two games - a key factor in huge wins for the Titans over Buffalo and Kanas City. A.J. hauled in eight Ryan Tannehill passes for 133 yards and a score on Sunday as the Chiefs were crushed 27-3. Tennessee now has a two-game lead at the top of the AFC South ahead of this week’s crucial trip to Indianapolis.

Cooper Kupp (WR, Los Angeles Rams): To be fair to Kupp, he’s been trending north all season but the last two weeks have been particularly stellar with 286 receiving yards and four scores. Sunday against Detroit, he was nothing short of sensational. Kupp, who now has 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, snagged 10 Matthew Stafford passes for 159 yards and two scores. He was uncoverable, and ultimately unstoppable. Stafford to Kupp is giving NFL defenses nightmares right now.

Markus Golden (OLB, Arizona Cardinals): When Chandler Jones was ruled out of Arizona’s Week 6 trip to Cleveland by COVID, the Cardinals needed somebody to step up and fill the void left by its star pass rusher. Enter Markus Golden, who grabbed two sacks and a forced fumble in the 37-14 romp vs the Browns and followed that up with exactly that same stat line in the 31-5 rout of Houston on Sunday. He was all over rookie Houston QB Davis Mills for most of the afternoon, and is on his way to a very nice season.

Trending South

Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs): We’ve talked at length about how bad the Kansas City defense is this season, but now it’s time to talk about the offense - and in particular Mahomes. When the Chiefs spent $450million on that 10-year deal for their superstar quarterback, they were not expecting this. Before leaving the 27-3 loss in Tennessee with a head injury, Mahomes had been bad - completing just 57 percent of his passes for 206 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. It was the latest underwhelming display for a player who had been nothing short of incredible as a pro until this season. The early part of this year saw Mahomes and his elite receiving weapons trying to make up for that underperforming defense. In the last three weeks they’ve been blown out twice and Mahomes has tossed five interceptions. The Chiefs defense is so porous that KC cannot afford mistakes from their most important player. Right now they are getting plenty, and playoff hopes hang in the balance.

Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears HC): Just when you think things cannot get any worse, they do. Nagy was widely panned after an embarrassing 38-3 drubbing by Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay, and he followed up by announcing on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Not ideal for a man who is coaching for his job, and has a 3-4 team coming off two straight losses. With rookie Justin Fields understandably going through growing pains, this could go either way in the Windy City. Right now it doesn’t look good.

Carolina Panthers: Sam Darnold made it into this unwanted slot last week, and his team joins him there this week. Carolina was putrid in its 25-3 loss to the injury-ravaged Giants in New York. Darnold himself was terrible but the team as a whole was unrecognisable from the one which went 3-0 to start the season. Now 3-4 after a four-game losing skid, things are turning very sour in Charlotte.

Taylor Heinicke (QB, Washington Football Team): It’s generally feast or famine for the Washington QB, and mostly it’s been famine in 2021. Heinicke was again very average as the Football Team dropped another game in Green Bay to fall to 2-5. A team picked to contend for the NFC East title has been surprisingly bad on defense, and right now it does not have a QB to make up for that. These are grim times in the nation’s capital.

Game Of The Week

Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals (Friday October 29, 0120 BST)

It is not often Thursday Night Football serves up the game of the week, but this one is well worth staying up for. Two of the best teams in the NFC go head to head in a fascinating showdown.

We also have last season’s MVP in Rodgers and this season’s front runner in Murray going up against each other in a game which has offensive fireworks written all over it.

The Cardinals have already made short work of the Titans, Rams and Browns in games where a stern examination of their credentials was expected. This is another test of their Super Bowl potential, and it should provide must-watch TV.