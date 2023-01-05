Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a critical condition in a local Ohio hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle on Bengals WR Tee Higgins during the big game on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin received CPR on the field for several minutes before being taken to hospital in an ambulance, and the game was postponed with both teams clearly devastated by what had happened.

Updates on Tuesday suggested Hamlin’s condition was “trending upwards”, while a GoFundMe page he had set up to fund a toy drive in his native Pennsylvania in 2020 is now past $6million. The initial goal had been just $2,500.

Damar’s condition, and hopefully his progress, will continue to lead news bulletins Stateside in what is a very challenging week for anybody involved with pro football. The Bills vs Bengals game will not resume this week, and no decision has yet been made on whether it ever will.

The season though, of course, will go on. Now we will look back at the other storylines from Week 17, and ahead to the playoff scenarios for Week 18.

NFL Injury Report

Pro football is a brutal game, played by powerful athletes at devastating speed. What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night is the most graphic and terrifying illustration of that.

Here are some of the other major injuries to hit the headlines in Week 17:

Teddy Bridgewater (QB, Miami Dolphins): Bridgewater left Miami’s crucial loss in New England with a finger injury and he is now a doubt for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets. With starter Tua Tagavailoa still in concussion protocol, either Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson will start vs the Jets, as Miami desperately tries to get into the post-season. They no longer control their own destiny after that loss to the Patriots.

Austin Schlottmann (C, Minnesota Vikings): Minnesota didn’t just lose a game in Green Bay on Sunday, it also lost two (more) offensive linemen. Starting center Schlottmann suffered a fractured fibula in the 41-17 shocker at Lambeau Field, and he is now on IR. His only hope of playing again this season is if the Vikings reach Super Bowl LVII - right now that looks a long shot.

Brian O’Neill (RT, Minnesota Vikings): O’Neill suffered a calf injury during the blowout loss to the Packers and he too is headed to IR. Like Schlottmann he is out for the season unless Minnesota makes it to the big dance in Arizona in February. Things are looking very bleak for the Vikings heading into the playoffs.

Josh Sweat (DE, Philadelphia Eagles): A little over 24 hours before those harrowing scenes in Cincinnati, a sellout crowd at the Linc in Philadelphia held its collective breath after Sweat sustained a scary neck injury during the home loss to the New Orleans Saints. Sweat was taken to a local hospital but he had movement in all extremities and has vowed to return this season.

Nick Foles (QB, Indianapolis Colts): Foles suffered a rib injury after being crunched to the turf by an unblocked Kayvon Thibodeaux during the Colts’ 38-10 loss to the Giants in New York. The sight of a prone Foles convulsing on the field after the hit was another grim reminder of the dangers of this sport, and he will now miss Week 18 with Sam Ehlinger getting the start vs Houston.

Aaron Banks (OG, San Francisco 49ers): Banks left the win in Las Vegas with knee and ankle sprains as the Niners extended their win streak to 9 games. He will miss Week 18 but San Francisco is hopeful he will be back in time for their first playoff game.

Dre Greenlaw (LB, San Francisco 49ers): The Niners got another scare during that thrilling win in the desert when Greenlaw sustained a back injury. He will be tested further to establish the severity of the injury, but the hope is he will not miss any time.

Christian McCaffrey (RB, San Francisco 49ers): Run CMC was again terrific in the win over Vegas, but he came out of the game with a mild ankle sprain. He is listed as ‘day-to-day’ and the Niners could rest him in Week 18 with WR Deebo Samuel and RB Elijah Mitchell almost ready to return to action.

Jordyn Brooks (LB, Seattle Seahawks): Brooks will not be available to help the Seahawks in their bid to make the post-season after he suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s crucial win over the New York Jets. He now faces a race against time to make the start of the 2023 season.

NFL Stock Rising: Which stars are hot right now?

Here are just some of the performances which really caught the eye in Week 17:

Marshon Lattimore (CB, New Orleans Saints): Lattimore played his first game since October when the underdog Saints went into Philadelphia to face the 13-2 Eagles, and what a return to action it was. Lattimore was sensational in coverage all day long and he capped his day by icing the win with a pick six of Gardner Minshew. It was too late to stop the Saints being eliminated from playoff contention, leaving the team to spend the coming months thinking about what might have been.

Tom Brady (QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): To say TB12 has had a frustrating season to date would be an understatement. But he hit top gear jjust at the right time, throwing for 432 yards and 3 scores (all to Mike Evans) in a win over Carolina to clinch the NFC South title. Now the Bucs are likely to host the Cowboys in a wildcard game later this month, and Brady is 7-0 all-time vs Dallas. ‘America’s Team’ should be very afraid.

Mike Tomlin (HC, Pittsburgh Steelers): It’s not often we feature coaches here, but Tomlin (again) deserves a moment in the sun after yet another overachieving season. Going into Week 18 his Steelers are still in with playoff hopes despite starting a rookie QB and being without T.J. Watt for most of the season. Tomlin has never had a losing record in his 15 years in Pittsburgh, and a win or tie this Sunday would make it 16.

Kenny Clark (DT, Green Bay Packers): Clark feasted on that overmatched Minnesota offensive line in a big way during Sunday’s rout of Minnesota. He applied pressure up the middle all afternoon as Kirk Cousins was harried into mistake after mistake. More of the same could yet make the Packers a force deep into January.

James Houston (OLB, Detroit Lions): Aidan Hutchinson is the big-name edge rookie in Motown, but it’s Houston making the bigger impact right now. While Hutchinson was taken at 2 overall, Houston had to wait until pick 217 before his name was called out. He is making up for lost time now though with eight sacks in just six games as a pro. He took it up a notch with three sacks in Sunday’s rout of Chicago and is in red-hot form heading into the huge showdown with Green Bay this weekend (more on that to come).

Austin Ekeler (RB, Los Angeles Chargers): The Chargers’ ground game has not exactly been a huge strength in 2022, but Ekeler continues to make up for his lack of size with big-play potential. He racked up 122 rushing yards and a pair of scores on just 10 carries in the win over the Rams. All of a sudden the Chargers are looking like they could test everybody in the post-season.

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who makes the post-season?

The playoff picture is becoming much clearer by the day, but there are still several major outstanding issues to resolve heading into the final week of the regular season.

The number 1 seed spots in both conferences are both still in play, while we could yet have head-to-head shootouts with the AFC North and AFC South division titles on the line.

The Green Bay Packers meanwhile control their own destiny after an astonishing recovery in recent weeks - a win over Detroit on Sunday Night Football WOULD put Aaron Rodgers and co in the post-season.

Here is the latest NFL playoff picture:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs 13-3 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Buffalo Bills 12-3 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Cincinnati Bengals 11-4 (clinched playoff berth) Jacksonville Jaguars 8-8 Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 (clinched playoff berth) Baltimore Ravens 10-6 (clinched playoff berth) New England Patriots 8-8

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles 13-3 (clinched playoff berth) San Francisco 49ers 12-4 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Minnesota Vikings 12-4 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-8 (clinched playoff berth and division title) Dallas Cowboys 12-4 (clinched playoff berth) New York Giants 9-6-1 (clinched playoff berth) Seattle Seahawks 8-8

NFL Game Of The Week: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (1.20am UK, Monday)

The stakes could not be higher for this NFC North matchup on Sunday Night Football - it’s very very close to being ‘win and you’re win’ territory.

For Green Bay - now on a four-game win streak after being apparently headed for oblivion at 4-8 - the maths are simple. Win and they will clinch a wildcard berth.

Detroit has a slightly tougher path to the playoffs - it must win at Lambeau Field AND hope that Seattle loses its Week 18 game at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

This should be a terrific game, with Rodgers and a revitalised Packers defense all of a sudden hitting top gear. That Pack D has a formidable task here to shut down an explosive Detroit attack. It promises to be must-watch TV.