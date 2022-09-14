The 2022 NFL season is now under way, and Week 1 provided a ton of excitement to really whet the appetite for a winter of pro football fun.

A tie in Houston, a thriller in Cincinnati, some major upsets and some key injuries delivered a host of huge storylines. Our Midweek Update is designed to give you a high-level view of what is happening in the National Football League, and how it impacts the betting markets. Here we look back on Week 1, and ahead to Week 2 which starts with an absolute beauty pitting Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert on Thursday Night Football. NFL Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Just 60 minutes into the new season, and already we have major injuries affecting the betting odds for the entire year. Here are the most noteworthy: Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): It was double disaster for the Cowboys in Big D as not only did they lose to Tampa Bay on Sunday night, Prescott went down in the process. Dak suffered a hand injury which required surgery, and the initial prognosis was gloomy with reports that he could be out for 6-8 weeks. Things appear to be a little brighter now, with owner Jerry Jones saying Prescott could be back in 4 weeks, but this has still dealt a major blow to any hopes Dallas harbours of making post-season play. The dropoff to backup Cooper Rush is seismic with the Cowboys now 7-point underdogs at home to Cincinnati in Week 2. A few short weeks ago Dallas was odds-on to repeat as NFC East champions, now it is 6/1 to achieve that feat with Philadelphia now a very hot favourite to take the division title. T.J. Watt (OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers): The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year started just where he left off season as he produced a sack and a stunning interception to set the Steelers on the road to a famous upset win in Cincinnati. Disaster struck then though as Watt left the game with what the Steelers feared was a torn pec and a potentially season-ending injury. Three days on and there is now hope that Watt will only miss around six weeks with no surgery required, but it still deals a devastating blow to Pittsburgh’s playoff chances and his own hopes of repeating as DPOY. From being one of the market leaders heading into the season, Watt is now way out at 25/1 with Sky Bet. Availability, as ever, is a fundamental requirement for any individual honours.

Chris Godwin is tackled against Dallas

Chris Godwin (WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): When Godwin limped out of the win in Dallas on Sunday night, there was significant concern for a player just returning from a devastating knee injury. A day later though and the Bucs were issuing a more positive update. Godwin’s injury is a hamstring, nothing to do with that surgically repaired knee, and it is not as significant as first feared. He should be back to aid Tom Brady’s latest Super Bowl bid “sooner rather than later”. Ja’Wuan James (OT, Baltimore Ravens): A 24-9 win in the season opener at the hapless New York Jets did not come without cost for the Ravens. First off they lost James for the year with a torn Achilles. James started at left tackle vs the Jets, and the Ravens had better hope Ronnie Stanley - out for most of the past two seasons with injury - is ready to return soon. Kyle Fuller (CB, Baltimore Ravens): Another big blow for Baltimore in that game at MetLife, as free agent signing Fuller went down with a torn ACL and is done for 2022. Once again the Ravens have a potential replacement waiting in the wings with Marcus Peters almost ready to return from the torn ACL which wrecked his 2021 season. Quality cornerback depth in a passing league is a huge plus though, so this still hurts Baltimore in a big way. NFL Odds: Stock Rising

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1 delivered some stellar performances which had a significant impact on the early betting lines. Here are some of the displays which really jumped out: Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles): Philly is all of a sudden a very trendy Super Bowl pick - just third favourite now to represent the NFC in Arizona next February. All that thanks to an excellent off-season of roster building and a 38-35 win over Detroit on Sunday. QB Jalen Hurts was the big question mark for the Eagles heading into 2022, so the fact he silenced a few doubters right away was a very positive sign. Hurts was once again a major threat on the ground as he rushed for 90 yards and a score. But it was his prowess through the air which really bodes well for the season to come. Jalen threw for 243 yards, not astonishing on the face of it, but then consider that 155 of those yards came from the 10 times he hooked up with new acquisition A.J. Brown. When the Eagles traded a first-round pick to prise Brown away from the Tennessee Titans, it was to provide a true WR1 to make them a Super Bowl contender. The question was whether Hurts would be the guy to get the best out of him. For now, question answered in the affirmative - and Hurts is now prominent in the betting for NFL MVP as a result.

Khalil Mack in action against Las Vegas

Khalil Mack (OLB, Los Angeles Chargers): When the Chargers traded a second-round pick to Chicago for Mack it was another sign that they were all in on a real Super Bowl run in 2022. Based on what we saw in Week 1, it was a masterstroke. Mack was an absolute terror against an overmatched Las Vegas offensive line, racking up three sacks and a forced fumble. Once again the Raiders must question why they ever traded him away back in 2018. Along with Joey Bosa, Mack now forms a terrifying pass rushing tandem for opposing offenses to plan for, they combined for 4.5 sacks and 16 QB pressures on Sunday. Right now, somehow, Khalil is still a 25/1 shot to be DPOY in 2022. Assuming he remains healthy, that appears to be excellent value. Saquon Barkley (RB, New York Giants): Barkley’s pro career in New York has so far been ruined by injuries and a fair dose of coaching ineptitude. Maybe not any more. Saquon roared to favouritism to be the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY) in 2022 with a superb performance to key an upset 21-20 win at the Tennessee Titans. He rumbled for 164 yards and a score on 18 carries and really dragged Big Blue back into a game which looked like being a blowout when they trailed 13-0 at intermission. As with Mack, betting advice when it comes to Barkley is attached to a health warning given his injury history. But it does appear that the Brian Daboll regime might just get the best out of him at last. NFL Game of the Week: Chargers @ Chiefs Kick-off: Friday at 01:15 BST

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs