NFL latest odds: Double injury blow for Baltimore

Disaster for Ravens, new deal for T.J. Watt

Baltimore’s injury issues deepened further on Thursday in the most devastating of circumstances as CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards both suffered season-ending injuries during practice.

The pair both tore their ACLs on consecutive plays on the practice field before the team was forced to cut the session short.

The double whammy is just the latest disaster for Baltimore, which had already lost starting RB J.K. Dobbins for the year to a knee injury in its final preseason game. Justin Hill meanwhile went down with a torn Achilles earlier this week.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, among the contenders to be NFL MVP in 2021, missed part of training camp after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. All in all a troubled summer for the Ravens.

Baltimore, which is 11/10 favourite with Sky Bet to win the AFC North, had already signed former Steeler and Jets star Le’Veon Bell to its practice squad before Thursday’s events, and he could see action in the Monday night opener vs Las Vegas.

Meanwhile Ty’Son Williams, who the team reportedly has high hopes for, will have an increased workload against the Raiders with backfield resources now so thin.

Steelers sign T.J. Watt to blockbusting contract extension

The other big news Thursday came when Pittsburgh made edge rusher T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Watt inked a four-year extension worth an eye-popping $112million, with $80million of that money guaranteed.

Selected by Pittsburgh out of Wisconsin with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Watt has been a perennial star ever since stepping onto the field as a pro.

He only returned to the practice field on Wednesday as the deal was being finalised - he had been holding out in a bid to get his contract situation resolved ahead of the new season.

Pittsburgh, which is expected to struggle by the bookmakers in 2021, is a 9/2 shot to win the AFC North, and kicks off Sunday with a difficult trip to Buffalo to face the Bills. The Steelers go into that game as a 6.5-point underdog.

