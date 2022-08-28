Pro football has filled the gap in actual meaningful on-field action with a ton of huge trades, signings, injuries and other moves.

We’ve rounded up the latest and best storylines as we close in on that huge season opener between the Rams and the Bills on Thursday September 8.

Our goal is to give you the information you need to work out your ante-post bets, and those all-important parlay picks for every weekend of the 2022 season.

Disaster in Dallas as Tyron Smith goes down

Tyron Smith will likely go into the Hall of Fame at some stage in the future, the Cowboys LT has been that good during a stellar career.

There is no doubt now though that the eight-time Pro Bowler’s body is starting to let him down. He has missed 20 games in the last two seasons through injury, and the curse has struck again in 2022.

Smith went down in practice after suffering an avulsion fracture in his knee, and he is likely to miss most if not all of the regular season. There is a chance he is back for the playoffs, but will Dallas make it that far?

Saints rookie Penning ruled out indefinitely

More bad news for offensive tackles, with New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning ruled out indefinitely

The first-round draft pick (#19 overall) tore a ligament in his foot during Friday’s preseason game vs the Los Angeles Chargers, and he will undergo surgery.

It’s a real blow for the Saints, who triggered a major trade with Philadelphia to acquire a second first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Clearly in the belief they can still be a contender.

Penning was an unpolished gem, but it will now take a lot longer for that polishing process to turn him into the finished article.

Geno Smith the starter in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are in full rebuild mode in the Pacific Northwest after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. So who would start under center in 2022?

Well it wasn’t exactly a QB race to set many pulses racing, but we can confirm that Geno Smith has won it and will start over rival Drew Lock.

Smith has his limitations - there are many of them - but at least he takes good care of the football. Not something Lock has been able to do particularly well in preseason.

More misery for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold’s pro career just seems to lurch from setback to setback.

The highly-touted former USC standout failed with the New York Jets and endured a miserable 2021 season in Carolina after a very promising start.

Now not only is he behind the newly acquired Baker Mayfield on the Panthers’ depth chart, he is also facing a spell on the sidelines because of injury.

Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a ‘significant’ high ankle sprain sustained in Friday’s preseason game vs Buffalo.