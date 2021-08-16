NFL latest news: New England Patriots mull QB starting berth

Mac or Cam: Who will get the job as Patriots QB?

Even Bill Belichick says he doesn’t know yet who will start the season at QB for the New England Patriots.

The Pats are looking to rediscover former glories after slumping to 7-9 in 2020 while watching their former signal caller Tom Brady win yet another Super Bowl ring in Tampa.

Former league MVP Cam Newton went 7-8 as a starter in his first season in Foxboro, as well as battling COVID-19 during the regular season.

Free agency and the draft

Clearly one season of under-achieving was more than enough for serial winner Belichick, who first of all went on an unprecedented spending spree when free agency began in March.

Belichick, a three-time NFL Coach Of The Year, then addressed the most important position in football during the College Draft, selecting Alabama QB Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

Whether Newton or Jones will open 2021 as the starter was the biggest question to come out of Patriots camp, and the head coach says there is no answer yet - admitting “we still have a lot of decisions to make”.

Mac Jones in pre-season

Jones played probably his best game as a Patriot so far in Sunday’s pre-season finale against the New York Giants. He was 10 of 14 for 156 yards and a touchdown in a 22-20 victory.

Newton had appeared to have the inside track on the starting job heading into camp, but now things are clearly not nearly as certain.

New England opens its regular season against Miami in Gillette Stadium on Sunday September 12. The Patriots are currently trading at 28/1 to win Super Bowl LVI and are 7/2 to win the AFC East.

Odds correct at 0955 BST (31/08/21)