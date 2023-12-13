NFL Injury Report: Latest updates on Trevor Lawrence, Ja’Marr Chase and Zack Martin

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games. And of course availability for those upcoming NFL playoffs.

Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 15, and heading into Week 16:

Trevor Lawrence (QB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Lawrence entered concussion protocol following a damaging 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. The former first overall pick has already had to contend with a high ankle sprain in recent weeks, and this latest injury blow does not bode well for the Jaguars’ playoff hopes. Right now they are in a three-way tie for the AFC South lead after losing three straight games, and it could be C.J. Beathard time if Lawrence cannot go against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Be very afraid.

Ja’Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)

Jake Browning’s Bengals maintained their playoff push with a gritty overtime defeat of Minnesota in Week 15, but it did come at a cost. Cincinnati’s WR1 Chase came out of the game with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and he could now miss some time, potentially this Saturday’s showdown with Pittsburgh. Yet another hit for the injury-ravaged Bengals, who of course are already sans Joe Burrow for the year.

D.J. Reader (DT, Cincinnati Bengals)

If that Chase injury was not enough to Cincinnati to stomach, they also lost one of the league’s finest interior defensive lineman for the year in Week 15. The terrific Reader suffered a torn quad tendon during that comeback win over the Vikings and he will not feature again this season. A devastating blow for Cincinnati.

Michael Pittman Jr (WR, Indianapolis Colts)

The Colts easily knocked off the Steelers to move into that tie for the AFC South lead, but they lost Pittman in the process. He suffered a concussion on a huge hit by Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee, which saw Kazee ejected from the game. Pittman of course is now in concussion protocol, putting his status in serious doubt for the key Week 16 encounter with Atlanta on Christmas Eve. That is potentially a big blow for Indy, with Pittman having passed 1000 receiving yards for the season in the early going against Pittsburgh.

Keaton Mitchell (RB, Baltimore Ravens)

Bad news for the Ravens, whose Super Bowl bid took a hit when rookie RB Mitchell went down for the year in the win over the Jaguars in Week 15. Keaton tore his ACL, wrecking a stellar showing which had seen him rack up 73 yards and a pair of scores on just 9 carries. Baltimore’s running attack has been a key facet of the team’s 11-3 season to date, and Mitchell’s absence WILL be felt at some stage down the stretch.

Ronnie Stanley (OT, Baltimore Ravens)

The Ravens have another major concern heading into the Week 16 blockbuster vs San Francisco - the status of left tackle Stanley. He is in concussion protocol following the win over Jacksonville, and his hopes of facing the dominant Niners hang in the balance. This, and the loss of Mitchell, are bad news for the Ravens offense and for QB Lamar Jackson.

Zack Martin (OG, Dallas Cowboys)

The Cowboys endured a miserable afternoon as they were embarrassed 31-10 by the Bills in Buffalo. They did leave New York state with one piece of good news though - superstar guard Martin avoided serious injury during that ugly beatdown. Cowboy fans feared the worst when Martin exited the game in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. Post-game updates were positive though, with the news that Martin had taken a knee to the quad. He is hopeful of being able to figure against the Dolphins in Miami in Week 16.

Joel Bitonio (OG, Cleveland Browns)

The Browns continue to make a playoff push despite the loss of Deshaun Watson for the year, and their offensive line is a big reason for their success. They can ill afford to lose players like All-Pro left guard Bitonio though, who exited the Week 16 win over Chicago in the first quarter. Bitonio’s back locked up in pre-game warmups, and his efforts to fight through the injury ended in disappointment. He has to be a major doubt for the Week 16 showdown with Housto, and Michael Dunn will deputise if he cannot go.