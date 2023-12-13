NFL Injury Report: Latest updates on T.J. Watt, Jalen Hurts, Stephon Gilmore and Sam LaPorta

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games. And of course availability for those upcoming NFL playoffs.

Here are the biggest injury storylines heading out of Week 18 and into the post-season:

T.J. Watt (OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

The good news about the Steelers making the playoffs was spoiled by the devastating injury blow which rules Watt out of this weekend’s daunting trip to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills. He sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain during the victory over Baltimore in Week 18, and needs a couple of weeks to recover. This is bad news for the Steelers - not only did Watt lead the NFL with 19 sacks this season, but Pittsburgh boasts a truly miserable 1-10 record when he does not suit up. Allen and the Bills offense have to be rubbing their hands with glee right now.

Gabe Davis (WR, Buffalo Bills)

Davis is Buffalo’s deep threat, posting 736 receiving yards and 7 TDs in 2023 - but he is hurt heading into the post-season. Gabe suffered a PCL sprain to his knee in the AFC East-clinching win over Miami, which saw him exit the game. The injury is not considered serious but his status for the Wild Card showdown with Pittsburgh this weekend is uncertain. This is not great news - with Stefon Diggs a waning influence in recent weeks, the Bills need all the big-play potential they can find.

A.J. Brown (WR, Philadelphia Eagles)

Brown left the loss to the New York Giants with a knee injury, and as yet there is no absolutely definitive word on his participation in the playoff trip to Tampa Bay this weekend. Head coach Nick Sirianni did say he is “hopeful on everybody” and that his team needs “all hands on deck” against the Buccaneers. That might be an understatement after the Eagles dropped five of their last six games to lose their grip on the #1 seed in the NFC and the NFC East division title. Instead they will start their post-season journey on the road against a 9-8 team. Grim stuff.

Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles)

There was much wringing of hands in Philly on Monday morning after multiple key starters were injured during that meaningless loss to the Giants in New Jersey. Add Hurts to the list, after he jammed the middle finger on his throwing hand during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Sirianni is hopeful his starting QB will play through the pain in Tampa, and the good news is that X-rays on the finger came back negative.

Stephon Gilmore (CB, Dallas Cowboys)

Gilmore has been absolutely terrific in recent weeks, proving the wisdom of Dallas picking him up in a trade for just a fifth-round draft pick. So there was concern on Sunday when the cornerback left the demolition of the Commanders in Washington with a shoulder injury. Cowboy fans everywhere breathed a huge sigh of relief on Monday when an MRI on Gilmore’s shoulder showed no damage. He should be good to go against Jordan Love and the Packers this weekend.

Sam LaPorta (TE, Detroit Lions)

LaPorta has been another terrific find for the exciting Lions, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 TDs in his rookie season in the NFL. But his status for the playoff showdown with the Los Angeles Rams this weekend is in doubt after he suffered a knee injury during the Week 18 victory over Minnesota. Head coach Dan Campbell says LaPorta has an outside shot to suit up, which is better than initial reports had suggested. Facing the Rams, and a certain Matthew Stafford, without LaPorta would be bad news for Detroit, so they will be hoping he makes an unlikely recovery.

Andrew Van Ginkel (LB, Miami Dolphins)

This one is horrific news for a Miami linebacking corps which had already lost Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to season-ending injuries. Well now we can add Van Ginkel to the list after he was placed on IR with a foot injury sustained in the Week 18 loss to Buffalo. Not only did the Dolphins lose the AFC East title in that game, they also lost more key defensive talent. Very bad news with a playoff trip to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs coming right up.

Jerome Baker (LB, Miami Dolphins)

Yet another linebacking casualty for the banged-up Dolphins heading into that game in Kansas City this weekend. Baker suffered a wrist injury during the loss to the Bills and he is out for the entire post-season after being placed on IR following surgery on Monday. To add to the misery, backup LB Cameron Goode went down for the year after sustaining a torn patella tendon in that loss on Sunday. These are grim times for the Miami defense which is reeling after those losses to Baltimore and Buffalo.