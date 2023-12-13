NFL Injury Report: Latest updates on Jaylen Waddle, Trevor Lawrence and T.J. Hockenson

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games. And of course availability for those upcoming NFL playoffs.

Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 16, and heading into Week 17:

Jaylen Waddle (WR, Miami Dolphins)

Wow, this could be huge for the Dolphins, and not in a good way. Waddle exited the Week 16 win over Dallas in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel hinted afterwards that Waddle had suffered the dreaded high ankle sprain. At best that would severely hamper him for a while, and at worst cause him to miss some huge games. This could not have come at a worse time for the Dolphins, with a massive trip to Baltimore upcoming this week. That game will likely decide the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs, and we have no definitive news yet on Waddle’s status.

Trevor Lawrence (QB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Jags have now lost four straight games to fall to 8-7, and the consistent theme throughout is injuries to their star player. Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 14, a concussion in Week 15 and now a sprained AC shoulder joint in Week 16. To say he is hurting would be quite the understatement. Jacksonville is now 8-7 and in a three-way tie with Houston and Indianapolis at the top of the AFC South. It will win the division if closing out the season with two wins, but that would seem a stretch if Trevor cannot go. The signs are not great with Lawrence so far unable to practice this week.

T.J. Hockenson (TE, Minnesota Vikings)

The Vikings fell out of the NFC playoff positions with their agonising eighth one-score loss of 2023 - this time at the hands of the Detroit Lions. But this one came with huge collateral damage as star tight end Hockenson suffered a serious knee injury. Hockenson tore both his ACL and MCL on a hit by Lions safety Kerby Joseph, and his target is now to be ready for the 2024 season. Minnesota must do without him the rest of the way in 2023.

D.J. Wonnum (OLB, Minnesota Vikings)

Another major blow for the Vikings from that loss to Detroit as Wonnum was lost for the season with a quad injury. He ranks second on the team with 8 sacks after a fine season, and his loss just adds more misery for an injury-ravaged Minnesota roster. Wonnum will likely now undergo surgery and begin rehab with 2024 in mind.

Isiah Pacheco (RB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Talk about a miserable Christmas for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Before they even took to the field against Las Vegas, Kansas City had placed third-down back Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve with a groin injury. Then came the shock loss to the Raiders, and the pain of seeing starting RB Pacheco leave the game with a concussion. Pacheco had missed the previous week vs New England due to shoulder injury and he - like the Chiefs - cannot catch a break right now. He is a major doubt for the Week 18 showdown with Cincinnati, and it would be a surprise to see KC risk him for that.

Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers)

Not only did Purdy see his MVP hopes take a major hit in a home loss to Baltimore in Week 16, he also left the game early with injury. Brock - who threw 4 picks in a miserable outing - exited stage left in the fourth quarter with what HC Kyle Shanahan described as a ‘stinger’. Shanahan does though expect Purdy to be available for the Week 17 showdown with the Washington Commanders.

Zach Wilson (QB, New York Jets)

The offensively-challenged New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, and they will still be without QB Wilson for that game. He remains in concussion protocol for a second week after being hurt in the 30-0 loss to Miami, and Trevor Siemian will again get the start for Robert Saleh’s crew. He led the Jets to a Week 16 win over Washington, and might actually be an upgrade on Zach right now.