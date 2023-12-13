NFL Injury Report: Latest updates on C.J. Stroud, Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games. And of course availability for those upcoming NFL playoffs.

Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 14, and heading into Week 15...

C.J. Stroud (QB, Houston Texans)

Stroud has been an absolute superstar as a rookie, leading the 7-6 Texans from NFL oblivion to the hunt for a playoff berth. His first season in the pros took an unwelcome turn on Sunday though when he suffered a head injury which forced him out of the upset loss to the New York Jets. Now Stroud is in concussion protocol and a major doubt for the Week 15 game vs Tennessee. If he can’t go, it will be Davis Mills under center for Houston.

Justin Herbert (QB, Los Angeles Chargers)

A disastrous season for Herbert and the Chargers ended, fittingly, with a season-ending injury for the superstar QB. He underwent surgery this week on the fractured index finger on his throwing hand, and he is apparently done for 2023. The Chargers, who had Super Bowl hopes coming in, are now 5-8 and reeling, and Easton Stick will reportedly get the start on Thursday night vs Las Vegas. Welp…

Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings)

Jefferson lasted just 13 plays before exiting Sunday’s win over the Raiders following a crushing hit to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, but he did avoid serious injury. It’s hoped Jefferson will suit up at Cincinnati on Saturday, with the 7-6 Vikings fighting for their playoff lives. That 3-0 final vs Las Vegas should show you what life is like without Justin (and a top-tier QB). They need him right now, big-time.

Kyle Hamilton (S, Baltimore Ravens)

Hamilton has enjoyed a stellar second season in pro football, so there was much consternation in Baltimore when he left Sunday’s thrilling 37-31 overtime win over the Rams with a knee injury. There was good news afterwards though, with updates revealing he has ‘only’ a Grade 1 MCL sprain. It’s hoped the former first-round pick will not miss much - if any - time and he could yet be available for the Week 15 trip to Jacksonville on Sunday Night Football.

Johnathan Hankins (DT, Dallas Cowboys)

This one might fly under the radar - after all, when the Cowboys traded with Las Vegas for Hankins in 2022 it did not raise many eyebrows. The defensive tackle has been a quiet force in the heart of a terrific Dallas front though, posting 26 tackles and 3 sacks so far this season. He left the big win over Philadelphia with what was later diagnosed as the dreaded high ankle sprain. The good news is it is not reported to be serious, and Dallas must now wait to see if he will miss time. Dan Quinn could certainly do with him in the lineup for a brutal stretch which sees the Cowboys visit Buffalo and Miami before hosting Detroit.

Reed Blankenship (S, Philadelphia Eagles)

Philly has dropped two huge losses back-to-back and is now out of first place in the NFC East and the race for the #1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles will still win their division though if they navigate a very winnable four-game closing stretch without further mishaps. They’ll need players like Blankenship on the field though if they are to regain that lost momentum. He exited the 33-13 loss to Dallas with a concussion, and he is now a doubt for Week 15. One slight ray of hope is the Eagles do not face Seattle until Monday night, giving him extra time to recover.