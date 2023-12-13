NFL Injury Report: Latest updates on Christian McCaffrey, DeVonta Smith and Bradley Chubb

Every franchise can only put 11 players on the field at any one time, but they need every bit of their 53-man roster over a brutal 17-game season.

Huge men engaging in violent collisions at ridiculous speed on a regular basis means injuries are more prevalent than ever, and some of them can end a team’s season in a split second.

Latest Injury Report

Our injury report is not intended to be totally exhaustive - it is all about giving the intel on new and key injuries which will really impact betting and selecting fantasy teams for the week’s upcoming games. And of course availability for those upcoming NFL playoffs.

Here are the biggest injury storylines coming out of Week 17, and heading into Week 18:

Bradley Chubb (OLB, Miami Dolphins)

Wow, talk about a disastrous Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. The Fish still had hopes of securing the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs as they headed into Baltimore for a mighty meeting with the Ravens, but literally everything went wrong. Not only was Miami embarrassed 56-19 by Lamar Jackson and co, it also lost superstar OLB Chubb for the season. He became the latest leading Miami defender to go down for the year, after Jaelan Phillips had suffered a torn Achilles in Week 12. No wonder HC Mike McDaniel was regretting his decision to leave starters in a game that was already lost, after seeing Chubb tear his ACL in the fourth quarter.

Christian McCaffrey (RB, San Francisco 49ers)

The Niners have already ruled McCaffrey OUT of their Week 18 showdown with the division rival Los Angeles Rams. It’s a move San Fran can afford with the NFC West title and #1 seed already locked up. ‘Run CMC’ suffered a calf injury in the win over Washington, and sitting him this weekend to be healthy for the post-season is a very prudent move by HC Kyle Shanahan and his staff. They need McCaffrey running on full power in January after a stellar 2023 season.

Xavien Howard (CB, Miami Dolphins)

If losing Chubb was not enough, Miami also saw star CB Howard leave the loss in Baltimore early with a foot injury. While this injury is not expected to require surgery, Howard is likely to miss the crucial Week 18 meeting with Buffalo, a game which will decide the AFC East title. These are dark days for Miami as the Dolphins try to chart a path from injury nightmare to playoff success.

Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins)

Tua leaving the blowout loss to Baltimore with a shoulder injury completed a very unwanted Trifecta for the Dolphins. Thankfully, it does not appear as though the QB’s issues are as serious as those of Chubb and Howard. McDaniel said afterwards that Tua’s injury was ‘not a huge blip on my radar right now’. Nevertheless Tagovailoa has struggled to stay healthy at times, and his status is something to monitor ahead of that huge Week 18 showdown with Buffalo.

DeVonta Smith (WR, Philadelphia Eagles)

Week 17 was a disaster for Philly as they lost to the Cardinals in a huge upset, and lost their hold on the NFC East title. The Eagles have dropped four of their last five games, and they now know the Dallas Cowboys would clinch the division with a win over Washington in Week 18. All Nick Sirianni’s men can do is take care of their own business as they travel to New York to face the Giants. They may be without WR Smith for that game, after he suffered what is being described as a ‘mild ankle sprain’ in the loss to Arizona. He left the stadium wearing a walking boot, not the greatest of signs.

Will Levis (QB, Tennessee Titans)

Rookie signal caller Levis has been a real bright spot for the Titans in a disappointing year, but he could miss the regular-season finale vs Jacksonville this weekend. He left the loss to Houston with a foot injury and his status is now uncertain per HC Mike Vrabel. If Levis cannot go in Week 18, Tennessee will revert to Ryan Tannehill under center.