NFL injury news: Derrick Henry injury a huge blow for Tennessee

By OddsCritic
21:39 · MON November 01, 2021

Tennessee’s Super Bowl hopes were dealt a massive blow on Monday with the news that superstar running back Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the 2021 season due to injury.

Henry will undergo surgery for a broken bone in his foot and is likely to be out for anywhere between six and 10 weeks. The former prognosis would see him return in 2021, the latter might not.

The news is devastating for the Titans, who currently have the best record in the AFC at 6-2 and own a three-game lead over Indianapolis in the AFC South.

Henry injured vs Colts

Henry suffered the injury during Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the Colts in Indianapolis, a game in which he rushed for just 68 yards on 28 carries.

The former Alabama standout, who had rumbled for 2027 yards in 2020 en route to being voted the NFL’s Offensive Player Of The Year, was on pace to surpass that mark in 2021. His performances had even put him in the conversation to be the league’s MVP.

But now the best Henry and the Titans can hope for is a quick recovery, and that the team can cope with his absence. The latter seems a far bigger reach.

Heart and soul of the Titans

Henry is the heartbeat of the Tennessee lineup, and everything the team does offensively stems from him. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has rebuilt his career with the Titans, but he’s done it in a highly balanced offense. The former Miami signal caller is seldom asked to win games through the air.

Tennesse is currently trading at 14/1 with Sky Bet to win Super Bowl LVI in California next February.

While head coach Mike Vrabel says “there is absolutely a chance” that Henry will play again in 2021, the team has already made moves to cover for his absence. Veteran Adrian Peterson has been signed to the team’s practice squad and will later be elevated to the active roster.

