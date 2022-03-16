The new deal will take Aaron well into his 40s and in theory then he’ll decide whether to hang them up or not. We expect more twists and turns along the way, starting with the current narrative around his on-field BFF Davante Adams (more on that later).

We now know absolutely for certain that Aaron Rodgers will be a Green Bay Packer in 2022. He finally signed that contract extension this week - which will pay him $150.8million over the first three years.

If Cleveland does win the race for Watson, then a Mayfield trade likely comes next.

Twelve months ago this was unthinkable - the Browns were a popular Super Bowl pick and Mayfield was a real sleeper in the NFL MVP race. But after a troubled 2021 - exacerbated by a shoulder injury - Baker appears to be on the outs in Ohio.

It was no surprise to see the Panthers and Saints expressing interest, but the Browns? Not surprisingly current starter Baker Mayfield released a statement on Tuesday which included the phrase: “I have no clue what happens next”.

Watson has been meeting interested teams this week - the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Monday, and the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. He gets to vet potential suitors because of the no-trade clause in his contract.

Up to 10 teams are reportedly interested in the former Clemson standout - with the price reportedly starting at three first-round draft picks. This despite the fact Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct, and could still face a lengthy NFL suspension at some stage in the future.

File this one under ‘developing story’, and the biggest chip still to fall in a fascinating quarterback market. Watson WILL BE TRADED by the Houston Texans in the coming days and weeks now that a grand jury has decided not to indict him on allegations of sexual misconduct.

As of now, here is an update on the big offseason storylines:

So much to chew on here, and some astonishing narratives which will have a huge impact both on the Draft and then the 2022 regular season . We are now under six months away from actual football again people…

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been doled out in the last week alone, and while free agency continues the 2022 NFL Draft is now clearly on the horizon as well.

A number of major questions have already been answered, but many more remain unresolved.

We are just one day into NFL free agency , but already the offseason has delivered huge drama with plenty more on the way.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm

While having Brady back makes Tampa an infinitely better team, his supporting cast in 2022 might be weaker than ‘21. Antonio Brown is gone, Chris Godwin is coming off an ACL tear and there are likely to be key losses in free agency on the defensive side of the ball.

It was smart of the Bucs to ‘leave the light on’ for Tom - that alone suggests they weren’t convinced he would stay retired. We were a little surprised by the betting reaction to the news though. They went from being also rans to challenging for favouritism.

Whatever, the GOAT will be back for a 23rd season after announcing he will put retirement on hold to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

We are not sure whether Tom Brady was always in two minds about retirement, or whether it was the way Cristiano Ronaldo asked him on Saturday: “You’re finished right?” which prompted his U-turn on quitting the NFL.

Denver had a really good roster in 2021 - bar one thing - a franchise quarterback. We can strike that off the list now.

The trade the Broncos pulled off to acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle made them Super Bowl contenders overnight. And it made Derek Carr the worst quarterback in an absolutely stacked AFC West.

Denver had more good news Tuesday when it spirited DE Randy Gregory away from under the noses of the Dallas Cowboys (more on that to come). Adding an elite QB and a potentially elite pass rusher is a really nice start to the offseason in the Mile High City.

5. Wentz and Washington going nowhere?

We wrote about this in a piece last week - specifically the betting reaction to Washington trading with Indianapolis for Carson Wentz. It literally did not even cause a ripple.

Wentz imploded when it really mattered in Indy in 2021, leading even Colts HC Frank Reich to lose faith in the man he campaigned for a year ago.

This felt like (another) desperate reach for a once-great franchise which has been mired in mediocrity for more than two decades. It gave up draft picks and a big chunk of salary cap for a guy who probably doesn’t make them much better.

6. Davante Adams and the franchise tag

All seemed well in Green Bay last week when that new deal for Rodgers allowed the Pack to follow up by placing the franchise tag on superstar WR Davante Adams. A few days on, and we have a new can of worms.

Players hate the franchise tag of course - they get no long-term security and no chance to test the open market. Adams is no different.

Davante has now told everybody who will listen - and most importantly the Packers - that he will not play under the tag in 2021.

We now expect a standoff for a while until the two sides try to get a long-term deal done before July 15. After that it’s a question of whether Adams reports or not.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

7. Randy Gregory and a disaster in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys look more dysfunctional by the day. A couple of days after being forced to trade Amari Cooper for just a fifth-round pick due to his massive cap figure, we had the Randy Gregory debacle.

In many ways this takes the shine off a story which has a real feelgood element to it. Remember Gregory has spent a good part of his seven years in the NFL suspended due to marijuana use (Gregory has used it to mitigate his mental health issues).

Since the league changed its ruling on marijuana in 2020 Gregory has been a growing force on the Dallas defensive line and in 2021 he flashed superstar potential.

It appeared Gregory would finally get the long-term deal and security he craved this week after Dallas restructured his fellow DE DeMarcus Lawrence to free up the required cap space.

On Tuesday a $70million, five-year deal with Dallas was announced, only for the world to change again a few hours later. Now Gregory was bolting to the Denver Broncos for a similar package. So what on earth changed?

Reports out of Texas suggest that the Cowboys tried to insert new language/a clause into the contract which Gregory’s team did not agree with, and the whole thing fell through.

The end result was a disaster for Dallas, and a terrific result for Denver. While the Broncos bolster a Super Bowl-ready roster, the recriminations in ‘Big D’ are now well under way.

8. Chargers going for broke

The bigger salaries get for NFL quarterbacks, the more important those cheap rookie deals are.

Basically any team which drafts a top QB who then turns out to be the real deal, their best chance of winning big is while that signal caller is still on their first contract. After that, you are now looking at $45-50million per year.

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in exactly that position as the brilliantly talented Justin Herbert heads into his third year into the league. After this one it’s likely the Chargers will reward him with the biggest deal in NFL history.

It makes sense for them to try to capitalise on the ‘window of opportunity’, which is really 2022.

So far this offseason Los Angeles has made three major moves to boost its chances of a Super Bowl next February:

It re-signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year $60million deal rather than either franchise tagging him or allowing him to test free agency.

It traded for superstar Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack - terrific deal.

It signed the best corner on the open market in former Patriot J.C. Jackson - $82.5million over five years is not crazy at all for a premium talent.

With the salary cap expected to rise significantly in the next year or two thanks to that new TV money, going all in now makes sense for the Chargers.

Soon enough they will pay Herbert and pay him big. The time is now.

9. Mitch gets another shot in Pittsburgh

We’re not sure how a quarterback gets better by spending a year holding a clipboard and talking into a headset, but that appears to be the case for Mitchell Trubisky.

The man the Bears traded a king’s ransom to select in the 2017 NFL Draft was Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo in 2021. But after a year in the wilderness, he was apparently a hot property again. Go figure.

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year deal which is worth $14.25million, but could rise to $27million with incentives.

A few days ago we liked a speculative Super Bowl bet on the Steelers at huge odds in the belief they might acquire a sure thing at quarterback. Now, not so much.

In some ways the move for Trubisky makes sense - Pittsburgh gives up zero draft capital and the contract is team-friendly. It also gives Mitch a shot to become the successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

Finally, it does not preclude the Steelers drafting a quarterback in April - though there appear to be no generational talents coming out of school this spring.

10. Aikman and Buck heading for MNF

Slightly off topic this you might think, but something which absolutely will affect TV viewers who watch the NFL each year.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck appear to be leaving FOX after what seems an eternity, to be the new broadcast team on Monday Night Football.

Aikman will reportedly receive $95million over five years, surpassing Tony Romo at CBS as the game’s highest paid broadcaster. Play-by-play man Buck will reportedly receive $65million over five years.

It’s a huge coup for ESPN and a bitter blow for FOX, and NFL Sundays just won’t seem the same. As for MNF, it finally regains some of the lustre which once made it THE game of the week for TV viewers.