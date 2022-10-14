Following two Week 5 winners last weekend, Matt Temple-Marsh is back again with the cheat sheet.
3pts Mike Evans over 64.5 receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365)
3pts Rondale Moore over 44.5 receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365)
2pts Matt Ryan to throw 1+ interceptions at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365)
Through five games the Pittsburgh Steelers have given up 1,106 yards & nine touchdowns to WRs this year – rankings as the worst in the league.
They are conceding 25.6 points per game, the sixth most in the NFL. TJ Watt is everything to this defence, so much so that amazingly the Steelers are 0-8 without their star linebacker – yes, you read that right.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Steelers, as Tom Brady and the Bucs come to town – and I love Mike Evans in this game.
His receiving line for the game is just 64.5 – Evans is averaging 79 yards a game, as he’s cleared the 64.5 line in three out of his four games this year.
In his last two games he’s seen 18 targets, going for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bills just decimated the Steelers secondary – this may well be the easiest matchup Evans will have all year. Take the over.
This isn’t the Matt Ryan the Colts signed up for.
Through five games the veteran QB has seven interceptions alongside a ridiculous eleven fumbles – which unsurprisingly leads the league in both.
He’s been sacked 21 times as the Colts’ offensive line is struggling – this is leading to more pressures, thus more errant throws, and ultimately more turnovers.
The Colts face the Jags, who are quietly one of the best defences in the league. On the year they have seven interceptions – the joint second most in the league.
Bar last week, they’ve had at least one pick every single week, and they’ve already faced the Colts this season – in a dominant display.
Their defence totalled five sacks and three interceptions in Week Two in a shutout victory.
There’s real value in backing another interception from Ryan.
Rondale Moore is back fully healthy and he’s looking like a beast once again.
Against the vaunted Eagles’ secondary, he drew eight targets, catching seven for 68 yards. He saw a 90% snap share as he ran 35 routes last Sunday, and he has a 21% target share on the year - which bodes well for the Seahawks matchup.
Seattle is allowing 30.8 points per game to opposing NFL teams, and specifically they are poor against the slot – allowing the fourth most yards in the NFL to slot receivers.
Moore will play primarily from the slot, and Seattle allow a league high 7.1 yards after the catch to receivers.
The speedster thrives in wide receiver screens – don’t be shocked to see him rip off some huge plays.
This game has an implied total of 50.5 points, and we can expect to see a flurry of points.
It’s time for more of Moore.
