Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bet: Mike Evans over 64.5 receiving yards at 10/11

Through five games the Pittsburgh Steelers have given up 1,106 yards & nine touchdowns to WRs this year – rankings as the worst in the league.

They are conceding 25.6 points per game, the sixth most in the NFL. TJ Watt is everything to this defence, so much so that amazingly the Steelers are 0-8 without their star linebacker – yes, you read that right.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Steelers, as Tom Brady and the Bucs come to town – and I love Mike Evans in this game.

His receiving line for the game is just 64.5 – Evans is averaging 79 yards a game, as he’s cleared the 64.5 line in three out of his four games this year.

In his last two games he’s seen 18 targets, going for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills just decimated the Steelers secondary – this may well be the easiest matchup Evans will have all year. Take the over.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts