NFL betting tips: Week 5 best bets including Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears (At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Sunday 1430 BST, Sky Sports

After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, things clicked into place for Caleb Williams in week five. That’s good news for the 60,000 fans heading to North London this weekend and great news for Bears receiver DJ Moore.

Williams recorded a career-high quarterback rating of 126.2 against Carolina while accumulating over 300 passing yards and connecting on two touchdowns, both to Moore.

It was just the performance Williams needed ahead of Chicago’s transatlantic voyage and the matchup he’ll face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gives him every chance of a repeat display.

Needless to say, the Panthers defence aren’t exactly dominant against the pass so that should be taken into account, but this week’s opponents - the Jaguars - are statistically far worse.

Carolina concede 232 receiving yards per game on average, whereas Jacksonville are shipping a whopping 303 yards each time they take to the field. Only the Ravens have been leakier, and they’ve ran a high-volume quarterback gauntlet in the opening five weeks featuring Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott.

Jacksonville’s secondary has been shredded thus far in 2024. Even in last week’s victory over Indianapolis – their first of the season – they allowed 359 yards to a 39-year-old Joe Flacco and six Colts receivers caught passes for 30+ yards.

The match-up looks tailor made for an in-form quarterback and receiver tandem and the duo of Williams and Moore will be relishing the opportunity.

After scoring twice last week, Moore’s price to score a touchdown is tempting and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see him finding the endzone, but Chicago were also very effective on the ground against the Panthers so the running backs may see much of the action in the redzone. D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson combined for three scores on the ground on Sunday.

With that in mind, we’ll instead turn to DJ Moore’s receiving props.

He’s plus money to make over 5.5 receptions and that looks to be the bet. Moore’s hit the six-catch mark twice already this season and rattled the crossbar with five receptions on a further two occasions. Crucially though, he’s been targeted by Caleb Williams at least six times in each of the Bears’ five games so far and is actually averaging 8.4 looks per game.

On the other hand, the Jaguars have conceded 26 receptions per game and that’s a figure that works out nicely with this selection. Moore has a 25.2% reception-share for Chicago so far and if he remains on pace, that means he should be in line for 6.5 catches on Sunday. Let’s call that six; enough to land this pick.

In what should be his easiest assignment of the season on paper, Moore could be in for an even bigger day than the mathematics suggest as he’s prone to breaking off long receptions.

Already this year he has catches of 44 and 34 yards. At 3/1, I’d also take a stab at Moore having a second-straight 100-yard game, having hit the 105-yard mark just a week ago.