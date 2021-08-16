With a range of winners so far, Matt Temple-Marsh is back to look for more offensive/defensive mismatches, sneaky backups and more, with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.
1pt Russell Gage to score anytime at 2/1 in Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons (bet365)
1pt Jared Cook to score anytime at 10/3 in Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans (bet365)
1pt Zach Ertz to score anytime at 5/2 in Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals (Betfair)
Russell Gage has stepped up as the Falcons #1 receiver. Over his last seven games he has seen a 25% target share, and he’s fresh off a touchdown against the 9ers.
On paper the Lions defence is middle of the pack against WRs, but this is thanks to game script.
Most teams are able to pound the ball against the talent deficient Detroit side, meaning little in the way of passing.
This game will be closer than most expect, meaning the Falcons will force the ball to Gage to move the chains.
A player with a 25% target share at 2/1 to score a TD is real value.
Over Cook’s last four games he has seen 21 targets (six of those coming in the red zone), and he’s scored two touchdowns.
He faces a Texans defence that ranks as the seventh-worst in the league to TEs – allowing eight targets per game alongside 0.5 touchdown to the position.
This is a plus match-up for Cook at a large price.
This is a bounce back game for the Cardinals after their embarrassing loss to the Lions, and we can expect Zach Ertz to be at the front of it all.
Fresh off a 26% target share, Ertz now faces the third-worst defence in the league to TEs.
The Colts have conceded the most yards to the position in the league, on top of the second-most targets & receptions and the fourth-most TDs to TEs.
With Hopkins out for the season there is a bounty of targets free in this offence.
Expect Ertz to help fill this void on his way to the end zone.