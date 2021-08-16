Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday @ 18:00 GMT

TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix

Best bet: Russell Gage to score anytime at 2/1 (bet365)

Russell Gage has stepped up as the Falcons #1 receiver. Over his last seven games he has seen a 25% target share, and he’s fresh off a touchdown against the 9ers.

On paper the Lions defence is middle of the pack against WRs, but this is thanks to game script.

Most teams are able to pound the ball against the talent deficient Detroit side, meaning little in the way of passing.

This game will be closer than most expect, meaning the Falcons will force the ball to Gage to move the chains.

A player with a 25% target share at 2/1 to score a TD is real value.