San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday @ 01:15 GMT

Sunday @ 01:15 GMT

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Deebo Samuel to score anytime at 5/4 (bet365)

Deebo is arguably the most exciting player to watch in the NFL.

It doesn’t matter if he’s being used as a WR/RB/QB, he’s going to make a play. He’s scored in three straight games and is fresh off a huge game against the Cowboys – totalling 110 yards whilst finding the end zone.

Just before Deebo scored he told head coach Kyle Shanahan he wanted the ball, and you know Kyle is going to feed Deebo again.

Green Bay’s defence is middling – 11th worst to WRs and 25th worst to RBs, but the defence almost doesn’t matter.

Deebo is a game changing player who is going to touch the ball regularly.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday @ 23:30 GMT

Sunday @ 23:30 GMT

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Josh Allen to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365)

The Buffalo Bills played the first ever perfect offensive game last weekend. They scored a touchdown on every single drive they had, scoring on seven straight drives.

Josh Allen threw for five touchdowns, and I’m picturing another monster game. Buffalo’s rushing attack has finally found its feet – with seven rushing touchdowns in their last three games.

Devin Singletary has improved greatly, but Allen is by far Buffalo’s best rusher. Last week he carried the ball six times for a huge 66 yards, and now faces the Kansas City Chiefs – who have conceded more rushing touchdowns to QBs than any other team in the league.

All season long the Bills have conceded just six TDs to WRs and three TDs to TEs – they are capable of neutralising Hill & Kelce.

The Bills will pound the ball to drain the clock – expect Allen to find the endzone.