In a tricky week stricken by Covid-19 scares, Ross Williams picks out a best bet in three of this Sunday’s match-ups.
2pts Over 44.5 points in Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants at 10/11 (General)
2pts Green Bay Packers (-5.5) to beat the Baltimore Ravens at 10/11 (General)
1pt Najee Harris (PIT) & D’Onta Foreman (TEN) both to score a touchdown at 9/2 (bet365)
The short handicap on this game tells the story of a close one, and I don’t think anyone could pick the winner of this match-up with any great confidence.
The Titans have been up-and-down since the loss of Derrick Henry and it’s still difficult to pinpoint exactly what the Steelers are. In short, this could go either way so the value lies in alternative markets.
One thing we do know for sure is both of these teams will be keen to establish the run on Sunday and I like the idea of riding the hot hand. D’Onta Foreman – who has stepped into the Henry role in recent weeks – went in for his maiden touchdown of the season last week, one game removed from his first 100-yard showing.
That’s a strong line of form and I expect Foreman to continue in similar fashion this week, albeit against a stronger defensive front.
As for the Steelers’ offence, Najee Harris was crucial in their primetime defeat to Minnesota, and he almost helped them pull off a remarkable comeback.
The former Alabama superstar picked up two touchdowns to add to his tally of nine for the season and further cemented himself as Pittsburgh’s most dependable weapon.
This historic NFC East clash always brings some level of drama and I’m banking on that drama coming in the form of points.
In theory, the Cowboys should blow away the Mike Glennon-led Giants, but that doesn’t rule out a relatively measly total match points line of 44.5.
Dallas have shown some inconsistency at times this season, but they are routinely involved in exciting games with plenty of scoring. In fact, nine of their 14 contests this season have involved at least 45 points, and that puts this one in good stead.
When the Giants visited Texas earlier in the season, the game accounted for a whopping 64 points and I fail to see where we’d lose 19 points in the return fixture.
The Cowboys offence is potent and, for whatever reason, New York always get themselves up for divisional games regardless of the dire straits they find themselves in – just ask Philadelphia.
The Packers find themselves in a familiar situation. The ultimate regular season team, Aaron Rodgers’ troops are on a roll and home-field advantage in the playoffs should be within their grasp if they can keep winning.
Recent history in the Matt LaFleur era tells us that they will indeed keep winning.
While most of the league are struggling with injuries, Green Bay are on the up. Most of the Packers’ major injury blows came towards the start of the season, so they’re now in a situation where their roster is getting better by the week, as more and more starters return to the fray after lay-offs.
Speaking of injuries, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is again questionable for this one and concern is growing over the current capabilities of the former MVP.
Without Jackson on the field, the Packers win this one at a canter, but even if Lamar suits up on Sunday, Green Bay backers will feel pretty confident.
Aaron Rodgers, despite an injury of his own, is putting together another elite season with some sensational stats, far outplaying his counterpart in purple and black.
A-Rod threw for four touchdowns and 341 yards against the Bears last week in another important victory and, against a depleted, battered and bruised secondary in Maryland this Sunday, you’d expect similar results.
Odds correct at 1315 GMT (17/12/21)