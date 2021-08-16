Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The short handicap on this game tells the story of a close one, and I don’t think anyone could pick the winner of this match-up with any great confidence.

The Titans have been up-and-down since the loss of Derrick Henry and it’s still difficult to pinpoint exactly what the Steelers are. In short, this could go either way so the value lies in alternative markets.

One thing we do know for sure is both of these teams will be keen to establish the run on Sunday and I like the idea of riding the hot hand. D’Onta Foreman – who has stepped into the Henry role in recent weeks – went in for his maiden touchdown of the season last week, one game removed from his first 100-yard showing.

That’s a strong line of form and I expect Foreman to continue in similar fashion this week, albeit against a stronger defensive front.

As for the Steelers’ offence, Najee Harris was crucial in their primetime defeat to Minnesota, and he almost helped them pull off a remarkable comeback.

The former Alabama superstar picked up two touchdowns to add to his tally of nine for the season and further cemented himself as Pittsburgh’s most dependable weapon.