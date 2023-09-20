New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

When CMC has been the starting back, the 49ers are yet to lose a regular season game – and we can expect that streak to continue in this matchup.

The 9ers possess the joint third-best offence & defence in terms of points scored & conceded (60 points scored & 30 conceded in their first two games). Brock Purdy has bounced straight back from his elbow injury, and Christian McCaffrey is proving why he’s the highest paid running back in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers look like one of the best teams in the league - a true Super Bowl contender.

Steve Wilks has the unit humming. Against the Steelers, the team sacked Kenny Pickett five times and forced two interceptions.

To make matters worse, star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury that sees him sidelined for three weeks. He accounted for 23% of the Giants total yards through the first two games, as is their true difference maker, without him the team is going to struggle to move the chains.

The team has the worst points differential in the league, and no defence has allowed more points (68). The Giants’ defence is the only team in the league without a sack and are one of five without a takeaway.

The Giants managed a miraculous second half comeback against the lowly Cardinals, but through their first six quarters of the season they were outscored 60-0.

Charvarius Ward secures the INT for the @49ers ! 📺: #SFvsPIT on FOX 📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/yUACNOL1cU

While the first half against the Rams was lacking – second half adjustments resulted in just two field goals, and two turnovers.

The 49ers defence is at full fitness, whilst the Giants could be without two of their starting offensive linemen. Left tackle Andrew Thomas missed the Cardinals game and is practicing in a limited capacity, whilst left guard Ben Bredeson remains in the concussion protocol and out of practice.

Jones has been sacked ten times this season (seven vs Dallas, three vs Arizona). The 49ers sack line is set at 3.5, take the over at 6/5.

It’s also difficult to see how the Giants are going to rack up points with their injury concerns & quality of the defence they’re playing against. The Giants to score under 14.5 points is priced at 5/4 – this could be a challenging night for New York.

However, Daniel Jones’ rushing line feels too low, set at 37.5.

The quarterback racked up 43 yards against the Cowboys, and then 59 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. With Saquon Barkley out, the Giants gameplan will adjust to have more of an onus on Jones moving the chains with his feet.

You can back over 37.5 rushing yards at 5/6.

For the 9ers rushing – we can guarantee on McCaffrey.

CMC leads the league in rushing by 88 yards already. He racked up 152 yards against the Steelers, and then 116 vs the Rams – alongside a touchdown in both games.

The Giants have allowed 273 rushing yards this season, ranking as the 8th most in the league – they conceded touchdowns to both Dobbs & Conner last week. CMC is the best back in the league, and his usage rate is frankly too high, Kyle Shanahan refuses to rest his star RB.

Against the Steelers he played in 85% of their plays, and against the Rams he featured in 100% of their offensive snaps. We can expect plenty of CMC, and Sky Bet’s price for 100+ rushing yards & a rushing touchdown looks more than appealing at 7/2.

San Francisco were 8-1 at home last season, and they face a Giants team in disarray. This won’t be an entertaining watch, but we can expect a dominant performance from the 9ers.

Score prediction: 49ers 24-10 Giants