New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Los Angeles Rams -4.5 @ 1/1

Total: Over 44.5 @ 10/11

Week 16 kicks off with the New Orleans Saints travelling to Los Angeles to face the Rams, who are favoured by 4.5 points, and for good reason – their offence is on fire. Here’s a look at points scored in their last four games: 28, 31, 36, 37.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is back to his very best – in those four games he’s thrown for 12 touchdowns and 1,060 yards – and Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are feasting. His lines for this game are set at 247.5 passing yards & 1.5 passing touchdowns – he’s averaging 265 yards/game & three touchdowns/game over his last four games, and he’s thrown at least two passing touchdowns in his last six games against the Saints – it’s worth combining both the overs here at 31/20.

Plus, take a look at Stafford to throw 3+ passing TDs at 31/10.

Another weapon for the LA Rams is their second-year running back Kyren Williams. Since returning from injury, he has been on a tear – racking up 491 rushing yards and four touchdowns over his last four games. He’s now fourth in rushing yards on the season, despite missing four games – the Rams have found a stud. His line for this game is set at 88.5 which feels too low. The Saints’ defence is stout, but they are conceding 126.4 rushing yards per game, ranking as the eighth most in the NFL – this is an area that Williams can expose.

For New Orleans, their offence has averaged 26.6 points per game over their last three and they are currently on a two-game winning streak. However, those victories came against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants – and before those wins, they were on a three-game slide where they conceded 28 points per game against Joshua Dobbs, Desmond Ridder and Jared Goff. Not the most stellar lineup.

Offensive linchpins WR Chris Olave and OT Ryan Ramczyk missed last the last contest and were DNPs for their first practice of the week on what is a short turnaround for Thursday, leaving their status in doubt.

It's taken a while, but Sean McVay has the Rams clicking. They have won four of their last five games, with the sole loss coming against the 11-3 Ravens thanks to a walk-off punt return touchdown in overtime. The Saints are functional on both sides of the ball but lack gamechangers – and their record feels inflated thanks to a soft schedule.

Talent will win out on Thursday, as the Rams take care of business and continue their playoff push.

Scoreline prediction: Los Angeles Rams 33-24 New Orleans Saints

Preview posted at 1310 GMT on 21/12/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.