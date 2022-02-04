Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the NFL head coaching ranks was one of THE storylines of January, but it now appears that dream is over.

The Minnesota Vikings are set instead to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to replace the departed Mike Zimmer, once Super Bowl LVI has played out at SoFi Stadium next Sunday.

The 36-year-old O’Connell has been a big hit in Southern California since taking over the Rams offense in 2020. His innovative scheme got the best out of Matthew Stafford in 2021 and made the prolific WR Cooper Kupp a leading candidate to be league MVP.

Harbaugh had interviewed with the Vikings earlier this week, and it appeared was all in on returning to the pro ranks and ending his spell as head coach of college football’s Michigan Wolverines.

But now the former 49ers HC, who led the Niners to XLVII and was NFL Coach Of The Year in 2011, will instead stay on in Ann Arbor. Potentially for good.

Last NFL dance for Harbaugh

After interviewing with the Vikes, Harbaugh told the Detroit Free Press: “Sure, the Super Bowl is the greatest prize in our sport. But winning a national championship, that’s pretty darn great. Let’s do that.

“There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl, but this was the time (to try and return). And this is the last time. Now let’s go chase college football’s greatest prize.”

O’Connell hire makes sense for Vikes

While not hiring Harbaugh may be a big gamble for Minnesota, going for O’Connell does make a lot of sense in terms of the direction of the franchise and the personnel in the building.

The previous regime, led by the defensively-minded Zimmer, was often criticised for not getting the most out of offensive weapons like WR duo Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen along with QB Kirk Cousins. That is likely to be top priority for O’Connell when he takes over later this month.