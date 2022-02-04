The 54-year-old spent 2021 out of the game after his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had been HC for five seasons.

The highlight of that spell of course was that unforgettable run to the team’s first and only Super Bowl Championship, courtesy of a stunning 41-33 defeat of Tom Brady and New England in early 2018.

A 42-37-1 record in the City of Brotherly Love made Pederson a regular contender for NFL Coach Of The Year honours, and while the love story eventually went sour Jags owner Shad Khan is clearly hoping Pederson can replicate his success in Florida.

Shad Khan on Pederson hire

He said in a statement: "Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship.

"I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League. It's exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less.

“Combine this with his acumen on the offensive side of the ball, and you have why I am proud to name Doug Pederson the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I know our fans will warmly welcome Doug and his family to Duval and I personally look forward to having Doug as part of everything we envision for the team, downtown and community in the years ahead."

Priority #1: Trevor Lawrence

It is unsurprising that Jacksonville had plumped for an offensive mind to run its franchise - the development of #1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will be Pederson’s priority task in the coming months.

Lawrence, seen as a generational quarterback talent coming out of Clemson, had a very tough first year amid the chaos which saw HC Urban Meyer fired before the season even ended.

Despite the almost weekly controversy which surrounded the franchise, Lawrence still showed flashes of the talent which made him the top pick in the 2021 Draft. Pederson will be expected to bring that talent out consistently.

Jacksonville of course will once again have the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft after finishing 2021 with a disastrous 3-14 record. The team has just one winning season since 2008.